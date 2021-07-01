Jefferson teammates Carter Hanson and Bennett McCollow joined forced on the Metro South All-Stars at the MSHSBCA Play-Ball! All-Star Series at Chaska June 25-26.
Fellow senior Joe Longo from Holy Angels joined forces with the Metro North squad in addition to being named the Class AAA Player of the Year.
Both teams, Metro South and Metro North went 1-1 during the rain-shortened series while all three players found some success at the plate.
McCollow’s three hits including a triple and was hit by a pitch plus scored a run.
Hanson had four hits, drove in a run and scored in the games.
McCollow and Hanson were each named to the Class AAAA All-State team.
“It was super cool to play with him one more time,” Hanson said as they baseball together for the last 7-8 years. “And we’ve been best friends ever since.”
The pair helped Jefferson to a 13-1 regular season including a 9-0 mark to claim the Metro West Conference title. Jefferson secured the No. 1 spot in Section 2AAAA going 1-2 including McCollow’s walk-off home run for a 4-3 win over Eden Prairie in the opener before losses to Minnetonka and Chanhassen ended the run.
“Not having a [2020] season fueled us to come together and be closer as a group playing for each other instead of ourselves,” Hanson said who will play with some of his Minnesota Mash teammates with the New Market Muskies in the DRS League (Dakota, Rice, Scott Counties). “It’s super fun to see the adults who can still play the game with us 18-year-olds. We’re learned a lot from them,” Hanson said.
A quarterback for the football team and guard for the basketball, Hanson set his goal to be a Division I baseball player at an early age. “In high school, I saw football wasn’t really there for me like football was for me,” he said.
Baseball will remain a big part of each of their lives for the foreseeable future not only with legion baseball this summer (Bloomington Post 500 Blue Prospects for McCollow and New Market Muskies for Carter) but into college. Longo will play at the University of Michigan while McCollow heads to North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) and Hanson will play at the University of Massachusetts- Lowell.
