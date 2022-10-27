A 53-year-old Blaine man’s vehicle was stolen after he was assaulted outside of a Bloomington office building.

The victim was exiting his vehicle in the parking lot of South Loop Office Center, 2001 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Oct. 18 and noticed three young males nearby. The man parked in a handicap parking space and began retrieving a wheelchair from the trunk of his vehicle. As he was doing so, he heard the trio approaching him, with one asking if he needed assistance, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

