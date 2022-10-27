A 53-year-old Blaine man’s vehicle was stolen after he was assaulted outside of a Bloomington office building.
The victim was exiting his vehicle in the parking lot of South Loop Office Center, 2001 Killebrew Drive, at approximately 11:20 a.m. Oct. 18 and noticed three young males nearby. The man parked in a handicap parking space and began retrieving a wheelchair from the trunk of his vehicle. As he was doing so, he heard the trio approaching him, with one asking if he needed assistance, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
As the trio moved closer, one of the males entered the driver’s seat of the vehicle and tried to start it while the other two males came up behind him and pushed him to the ground. When the victim stood up, one of the males made a threatening comment and pulled a black handgun out of his coat pocket, demanding the victim’s keys to the vehicle, Utecht explained.
The victim pointed to his pocket containing the keys, and one of the males took them. They then drove off at a high rate of speed, Utecht noted.
The victim did not need medical treatment following the incident, and the vehicle was recovered later that day in Minneapolis, but no arrests have been made, Utecht said.
Freeway chase
A 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested after fleeing his vehicle on the freeway following a short pursuit.
The driver and his passenger were departing Bobby & Steve’s Auto World, 7920 France Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. Oct. 17, ahead of a patrol officer. The officer checked the registration of the vehicle and verified it was expired, Utecht said.
As the officer followed the vehicle, the driver turned south on France Avenue to the eastbound Interstate 494 ramp, without headlights or taillights on, at which point the officer initiated a traffic stop. The driver began to pull over along the freeway, but was slow to stop the vehicle. When the vehicle did stop, the officer began to exit his vehicle, at which point the driver pulled away, Utecht explained.
The pursuit didn’t last long, however, as the officer caught up to the suspect’s vehicle past Penn Avenue. The driver began to slow down as he approached Interstate 35W, allowing the officer to perform a PIT maneuver, spinning the suspect’s vehicle into the center median and bringing it to a stop. But that didn’t slow the driver down, as he exited the vehicle and began to flee the scene, according to Utecht.
The officer was able to see the suspect fleeing the vehicle, but did not pursue him as there was a passenger in the vehicle. The passenger did not flee the vehicle and was detained without incident, Utecht said.
Another officer responding to the incident searched the area near the freeway and spotted a pedestrian exiting the Metro Transit tunnel under I-494. The man matched the description given by the officer on the freeway, and when questioned about his travels, he couldn’t answer where he was going or where he had been.
Upon verification that he matched the description of the driver from the vehicle, he was arrested. A sweatshirt he was wearing when he fled his vehicle was found on the ground outside the tunnel, Utecht noted.
A search of the vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine, and the passenger was found to have suspected narcotics in his coat pocket, as well as a Taser gun near him, Utecht added.
The suspect was booked for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, a 30-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested for possession of narcotics and possession of the Taser, as he was a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing it, Utecht explained.
The passenger also had an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest.
Expensive discount
A duo driving a stolen vehicle to the Bloomington Walmart store was arrested after attempting to steal $16 worth of merchandise.
The 36-year-old Bloomington woman and 30-year-old St. Paul man were arrested at approximately 10 p.m. Oct. 16 after a loss prevention officer observed them concealing items and failing to scan items at the store’s self-checkout registers, according to Utecht.
The loss prevention staff informed a police officer working overtime at Walmart of the duo’s activities, and when the man and woman exited the store separately, they were detained outside and arrested, Utecht said.
The St. Paul man initially gave a false name and then refused to identify himself. His identity was verified following a search, during which he was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. The Bloomington woman also had suspected methamphetamine on her at the time of her arrest, according to Utecht.
Surveillance video identified the vehicle the duo arrived in. The vehicle had one license plate, which had been reported stolen earlier in the day at Freeway Ford, 9700 Lyndale Ave., and the vehicle they were driving had been stolen in Minneapolis, Utecht explained.
Inside the vehicle officers found a stolen gun, a stolen license plate and two laptop computers, which had been reported stolen earlier that day from an unlocked vehicle parked at a Bloomington hotel, Utecht noted.
The St. Paul man was booked on suspicion of theft, drug possession, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen license plate and 13 outstanding warrants. The Bloomington woman was booked on suspicion of theft, drug possession, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.