A medical call at a Bloomington hotel that appeared to draw the attention of other building occupants resulted in a 56-year-old man’s arrest on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
The suspect is accused of threatening a 29-year-old St. Paul man in the parking lot of Comfort Inn, 1321 E. 78th St., during the evening of Aug. 7. Police officers were dispatched to the hotel on a report of a possible drug overdose at approximately 8 p.m., according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The medical emergency was in the hotel’s parking lot, where people gathered to watch. The bystanders alerted officers to a potential skirmish between the suspect and victim, and an officer responding to the concern observed the duo, who appeared to be in a standoff. The victim looked frightened, and the suspect was holding a pocketknife, Bitney said.
The officer instructed the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect didn’t immediately comply, but eventually dropped it and was taken into custody. Following his arrest, the suspect said the victim had been physically aggressive to a family member, although officers at the scene saw no indication of that, Bitney noted.
The suspect’s listed address was for a Minneapolis homeless shelter while the victim’s address was for a St. Paul shelter, Bitney added.
Attempted robbery
A 53-year-old Richfield woman was waiting for a bus in east Bloomington when she was attacked by two females who were attempting to take her purse.
The victim was waiting for a bus on the 2000 block of East American Boulevard at approximately 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 when she was approached by the females, which she estimated to be between 14 and 16 years old. The females asked to use the victim’s cellphone to make a phone call. She handed them her cellphone and they appeared to use it to make a phone call, then handed the phone back to the woman, Bitney said.
The females then began talking to the victim and asking her questions before attempting to grab her purse. The victim was wearing her purse across her body, however, and the females were unable to pull it away. At that point one of the females sprayed mace or pepper spray toward the victim’s eyes. But the victim continued to hold onto her purse until the duo fled on foot. The victim called a family member after the incident, who in turn reported the incident to the police, prompting paramedics and police officers to respond, Bitney explained.
No arrests were made following the incident.
What’s the hurry?
An 18-year-old Bloomington man was in a hurry to get home, and made sure he did so, despite being followed by a police officer all the way to the underground garage of his apartment building.
The pursuit ended with the man being arrested on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and driving in violation of his permit.
The pursuit began at approximately 11:45 p.m. Aug. 7 as a patrol officer traveling westbound on Old Shakopee Road near Thomas Avenue was passed by a vehicle traveling eastbound at approximately 60 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone. The officer turned around to initiate a traffic stop and the suspect’s vehicle turned north on Queen Avenue, Bitney said.
The driver failed to stop for the stop sign at 102nd Street and drove approximately 50 mph to his apartment complex on the 2400 block of West 102nd Street. He quickly navigated the parking lot, but had to stop for the underground garage door to open. Despite the police officer pulling up behind him, the driver entered the garage and drove to the opposite end, where he finally stopped in the middle of the driving lanes, Bitney explained.
Despite his hurry to reach the apartment and failure to pull over, the suspect and his female passengers were compliant when the suspect stopped the car, Bitney noted.
The driver offered no explanation for his speed other than to say he was trying to get home. A search of the vehicle turned up a backpack that had prescription pills that weren’t in the name of any of the occupants, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to Bitney.
The passengers, a 16-year-old Bloomington girl and a 17-year-old Richfield girl, were not cited at the scene, he added.
Identity theft
A trio driving through east Bloomington had their evening come to an end when their vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation and police officers found signs of identify theft inside the vehicle.
The traffic stop occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Aug. 11, after a patrol officer spotted the vehicle, which had no rear license plate, near the intersection of American Boulevard East and 12th Avenue. The vehicle did have a 21-day permit in its window, and the officer initially stopped the vehicle to check if the permit was valid and address the equipment violation. The driver turned out to have a revoked license, however, and reported that he did not have insurance for the vehicle, Bitney explained.
The smell of marijuana emanated from the vehicle, and the officer could see the packaging from several gift cards scattered on the floor inside the vehicle. As additional officers arrived, the driver’s story about the vehicle’s origin changed, Bitney noted.
One of the vehicle’s two female passengers, a 21-year-old Minneapolis woman, consented to a search of her purse, which contained a pill bottle and credit card that was not in her name. A search of the vehicle turned up a variety of documents, such as driver’s license applications, that were not in the name of any of the occupants, resulting in all three occupants on suspicion of identity theft, according to Bitney.
The driver, a 20-year-old Minneapolis man, was also booked for driving after revocation. The second passenger, a 30-year-old St. Louis Park woman, was also booked for an outstanding warrant.
Unhappy wife
A 34-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and domestic assault after an ongoing argument with her husband allegedly turned violent.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 5100 block of West 82nd Street late in the evening of Aug. 8. The woman’s 37-year-old husband had called 911, reporting that his wife had thrown a knife at him, Bitney said.
The victim said that the couple had been arguing throughout the day, and at one point the suspect demanded documents she needed to initiate divorce proceedings. The victim tried to calm her down, but the suspect responded by grabbing a knife and saying she would find the documents herself. When the victim attempted to convince his wife to set the knife down, she allegedly threw it at him, hitting him in the arm and stomach, and cutting his arm, Bitney explained.
The victim didn’t call 911 immediately. He tried to calm his wife, who reportedly told him if she had a gun, she would have shot him. That prompted the man to call 911. After interviewing both parties, the suspect was arrested, Bitney said.
