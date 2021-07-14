Richfield and Bloomington host baseball, softball and swimming events with tremendous success
It was quite the weekend on the international stage with the finals of the Euro 2020 and Copa America and the United States men’s team opened play in the Gold Cup.
I’m a bit of an England fan which seems appropriate as a Minnesota sports fan given our history of flops on the largest stage over the years.
Locally, it was a busy weekend around Bloomington and Richfield with multiple softball and baseball tournaments plus an outdoor swim event in Bloomington.
Richfield Fastpitch hosted the Urban Hometown Showdown after missing the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Teams at the 14U and 16U levels played for a spot at upcoming national tournaments at the Richfield Middle School softball complex.
SPNAR Red (St. Paul) defeated Brainerd Warriors Ehlert 14-3 in the 16U championship game Sunday. Richfield beat CA Heat (New Hope) 4-3 in the third-place game to go 3-3 on the weekend. The hosts also picked up wins over Buffalo 7-3 and Fridley/Columbia Heights 12-0.
Richfield Legion Baseball hosted the Karnas Klassic at Richfield High School. Fridley Gold downed Rosemount Blue in the championship game out of nine teams. The Richfield Reds went 0-3 on the weekend against Rosemount, South Post 1 and Woodbury. Holy Angels went 1-2, including a 3-2 win over Chester Bird (Benilde-St. Margaret’s).
Red Haddox Field was one of 16 sites for pool play in the 96-team Gopher Classic Legion Baseball Tournament. Thanks to a 4-2 win over Renner, South Dakota Sunday afternoon, Bloomington Blue advanced to the Round of 16 portions of the tournament which took place Monday and Tuesday, after this edition went to press.
The Blue Prospects went 4-0 with wins over Chillicothe, Ohio (9-0, five innings), Lincoln East, Nebraska (2-1) and Elk River (5-0) before Sunday’s conclusion as site hosts for five teams, including Duluth Lakeview.
Barracuda Aquatics Club’s BAC Invitational at the Bloomington Family Aquatics Center in Bloomington packed the outdoor pool for two days of racing with 16 clubs participating from across the state and region. In addition to Barracuda, Richfield-based Piranhas Swim Club and Edina Swim Club participated.
Bloomington’s Dred Scott Playfields (and Minnetonka) was home to Minnesota Softball’s 8-Under Girls Fastpitch State tournament with four divisions crowning champions, including OMGAA Storm (Osseo Maple Grove), Champlin Park Navy, Tonka Onyx and ROSA (Rogers, St. Michael).
Thank your grillmaster
One of the thrills as a parent of a young fastpitch softball player is the numerous volunteer opportunities.
As tournament hosts, Bloomington Fastpitch Association (Bloomington Blast) volunteers promptly cranked up the grills at 9 a.m. for those who were hungry for a cheeseburger or DomeDog-sized hot dog at the gorgeous new concession building at Dred Scott.
Saturday morning, former Jefferson girls basketball coach and current South Suburban Jets co-head coach Andy Meinhardt and I were in charge of feeding the masses. The waft coming off the grills no doubt helped draw folks to stand in line for their hot-off-the-grill meat.
The patience of those in line was appreciated. The smiles from those with piping hot burgers and hot dogs were fantastic.
After experiencing just a little bit of the time and dedication it takes to make this tournament a success, all of those Bloomington Fastpitch volunteers deserve way more than a thank you from the players and their families.
For everything that was put on hold over the previous year, last weekend seemed like a move back to a little bit of normalcy. The cracks of the ball off a bat, loud cheers, choreographed cheers from the dugouts and smiles all the way around was nothing short of amazing – regardless of the score of the game.
To be in a place to host a state tournament was a huge accomplishment, not just because of the pandemic. Hosting the tournament was huge milestone since the club discovered over $125,000 missing from the association bank account last May.
Thanks to a lot of volunteer hours, BFA was able to put together a partial summer and fall season with safety procedures in place thanks to financial contributions from very generous softball associations throughout the state and other Bloomington organizations to help sustain the fastpitch association into 2021.
The current board of directors includes president Megan Bernard, VP Administration Mark Perez, Secretary Adam Grunz, Treasurer Muriah Deuth, Coach Development Director Brian Johnson, Facilities Coordinator Katrina Mezera, Equipment Director PJ Anzalone, Marketing Director Lonnie Athey, VP Development Rob Heisel, Communications Director Jayson Knutson, Tournament Director Amy Belisle-Keith and Member Services Director Erica Hake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.