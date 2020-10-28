Richfield-Holy Angles and Kennedy wrapped up the girls swimming and diving season with the Section 2A meet originally scheduled to take place at the Spartans’ pool at Richfield Middle School.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, teams swam in their respective pools and recorded times in a virtual meet culminating Oct. 24.
Breck won the team title, scoring 477 points ahead of Benilde-St. Margaret’s 428 points. Blake was third with 258 points and Richfield-Holy Angels garnered 212 points to place fourth. Kennedy finished eighth out of 10 teams with 118 points, 21 points behind seventh-place St. Louis Park and 15 points ahead of Minnehaha Academy-Cristo Rey.
Individually, Kennedy swimmers had 97 percent of the team’s post-season-best times at sections.
Richfield junior Maya Burkstrand won two more section titles, including the 200-yard free in 1:52.72 and 500 free in 5:06.31. She was a third of a second off her meet record (5:05.97) set last November.
Burkstrand anchored the Spartans third-place 200 free relay team in a time of 1:42.26 with seniors Lauren Briggs and Amara Ramirez and freshman Charlotte Mook.
Richfield closed out the meet with a fourth-place finish in the 400 free, with Burkstrand swimming the lead leg followed by sophomore Emily Dzierzak, Briggs and Mook in 3:45.20. The Spartans opened the finals by being disqualified in the 200 medley relay.
Mook was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.40, junior Laura Hosar was sixth in 1:13.84 and Ramirez was seventh in 1:13.97.
Kennedy senior Hannah Peterson placed seventh in the 200 free in 2:06.38 and freshman Dakota Lueck was 15th in the event in 2:11.17. Lueck was 16th in the 100 fly in 1:08.15.
Junior Libby Lozinski was fifth in the 100 free in 57.18 and 10th in the 200 IM in 2:24.14. Peterson was 12th in the 100 free in 58.82 and freshman Kayla Schletty was ninth in the 500 free in 5:44.14.
The Eagles 400 free relay team of Peterson, Lueck, Natalie Wenner and Lozinski was sixth in 4:00.84.
