Three people arrested on suspicion of burglary at a Bloomington restaurant may have been targeting its pull-tab sales booth, based upon recent incidents reported across the Twin Cities.
The suspects were arrested during the early morning hours of April 8, following a traffic stop on Interstate 494. Police officers knew the vehicle they were looking for, as it had been spotted outside Sports Page Bar and Grill, 9014 Lyndale Ave., according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Jeff Giles.
A report of a suspicious vehicle circling the restaurant sent officers to Sports Page at approximately 4:45 a.m.
Officers arriving at the restaurant failed to locate the vehicle in the vicinity, but found evidence of an attempted burglary, as a window on the north side of the restaurant was broken, Giles said.
The damage to the restaurant and the report of the vehicle in the vicinity gave officers probable cause to conduct a traffic stop on the freeway. The vehicle matched the description of the vehicle outside Sports Page, and one of the three occupants inside the vehicle was a suspect in another restaurant burglary, prompting the arrest of the trio, Giles explained.
The burglary follows two recent incidents reported in Bloomington – at Full Tilt Tavern, 8301 Normandale Blvd., on April 4; and North Star Tavern, 5101 W. 98th St., on April 6, Giles noted.
The restaurants appear to have been targeted because of the pull-tab gambling booths inside of them, which have been targeted across the metro recently because of the potential availability of cash that may be contained within the operation, Giles said.
The Sports Page incident resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old St. Paul woman, a 32-year-old Hugo man and a 29-year-old West St. Paul man. All three were booked on suspicion of third-degree burglary, property damage and possession of burglary tools. The West St. Paul man was also found to be in possession of marijuana, and the Hugo man had two outstanding warrants.
Suspicious story
A 31-year-old Bloomington man claimed a friend had stolen his truck, which was stuck in a muddy area of a Bloomington apartment complex. But evidence at the scene suggested otherwise.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8300 block of Fremont Avenue following a report of the truck being stuck outside the building shortly after midnight April 7. The suspect was at the scene and said that the truck had been stolen by a friend. His story didn’t make much sense, and evidence connected the truck to a parked trailer that didn’t belong in the apartment complex parking lot, Giles said.
The trailer had been reported stolen on the 9200 block of West Bloomington Freeway, and was parked in a way that prevented access to it without driving across the grassy area between two apartment buildings, according to Giles.
A witness told police that the truck had pulled up to the trailer prior to it getting stuck, as if the driver was attempting to remove the trailer, Giles noted.
Officers found items that were placed under the truck tires in an effort to get it out of the mud. Although the suspect claimed he had not been driving his truck, the suspect’s muddy shoes and pants suggested he had been driving the vehicle.
A search of the truck resulted in the suspect’s arrest, as a handgun was found inside and the suspect was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing a firearm, Giles explained.
Suspected marijuana and pills were also found in the vehicle, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of possession of stolen property, carrying a pistol without a permit, being a felon in possession of a firearm, narcotics possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alert employee
An alert employee of a tire repair center helped police arrest two people on suspicion of third-degree burglary.
Police officers were dispatched in response to a report from Paco & Sons Tire Services, 8528 Pillsbury Ave., shortly after 12:30 a.m. April 10.
The initial report came from a 23-year-old Richfield man, an employee of the business, who had responded to an alert from the tire center’s security system indicating two people had entered the property. The employee reported that he passed by a suspicious vehicle parked outside, with a woman standing outside of it. As he stopped to turn around and call the police, the vehicle pulled away, so the employee began following it, according to Giles.
Officers responding to the call located the employee’s vehicle and conducted a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle, which had its license plates covered with paper and magnets, Giles noted.
The occupants of the suspect vehicle, a 52-year-old St. Paul woman and a 46-year-old St. Paul man, had two tires in their possession, valued at $100 each. The tires and surveillance video from the business, showing the duo on the premises, provided probable cause for officers to arrest the duo on suspicion of burglary, Giles explained.
The woman was also booked for narcotics possession, as suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, he noted.
Customer insulted
A 35-year-old woman was cited for misdemeanor theft and misdemeanor assault after her credit card failed to work at a Bloomington liquor store.
Police officers were dispatched to Buck’s Liquor, 2119 W. 90th St., at approximately 9 p.m. April 7 after a 52-year-old store employee reported that the woman had sprayed him with pepper spray.
The woman, a frequent customer of the store, had attempted to pay for a bottle of wine and a bottle of liquor, but her credit card would not scan. She said she’d come back to pay for the purchase, leaving the store with both bottles, despite being told she wasn’t allowed to do so, according to Giles.
She seemed to object to the fact she was told she couldn’t take he purchase with her, as she returned less than 10 minutes later and began yelling at the employee before spraying him with pepper spray, Giles said.
The suspect lived across the street, and the employee was able to point officers to her residence. Officers questioned her about the incident, and she acknowledged leaving without completing her payment and returning with pepper spray, explaining that she was upset that the employee characterized her actions as theft for leaving with store merchandise before the payment was processed, Giles explained.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
