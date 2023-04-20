Three people arrested on suspicion of burglary at a Bloomington restaurant may have been targeting its pull-tab sales booth, based upon recent incidents reported across the Twin Cities.

The suspects were arrested during the early morning hours of April 8, following a traffic stop on Interstate 494. Police officers knew the vehicle they were looking for, as it had been spotted outside Sports Page Bar and Grill, 9014 Lyndale Ave., according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Jeff Giles.

