An attempted burglary surprised a Bloomington homeowner, and the suspect in the incident was likely surprised, as well.
Bloomington police officers were dispatched to the intersection of 80th Street and 13th Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m. June 7, after a 911 call of a suspicious person fleeing from a nearby home. The 34-year-old homeowner was getting ready to go to bed and found the suspect, a 44-year-old Minneapolis man, attempting to climb into the house through a window. The suspect was partially through the window when the homeowner discovered him. The homeowner announced he was calling the police, and the suspect quickly retreated, running off on foot, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
An officer at the scene examined the window and found its screen had been removed from the frame. The homeowner provided a description of the suspect, which the officer shared with other patrol officers on duty. As crime lab evidence was being collected at the scene, the homeowner’s description matched a man who was detained after being spotted near Great Wolf Lodge, 1700 American Blvd. E. The homeowner was escorted to the hotel and verified it was the same man who had attempted to enter his home, resulting in the suspect’s arrest on suspicion of first-degree burglary, Bitney explained.
Drowning
A 39-year-old man who was found unconscious in a Bloomington hotel pool died of accidental drowning, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Bobby Byrum of Monroe, North Carolina, was pronounced dead at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, approximately one hour after Bloomington Police officers were dispatched to La Quinta Inn and Suites, 5151 American Blvd. W., Bitney said.
Officers dispatched to the hotel found Byrum lying on his back, next to the pool. He had been pulled from the pool, and was not breathing. He did not have a pulse, and witnesses were performing CPR. The officers continued life-saving measures until paramedics arrived and transported Byrum from the scene, Bitney explained.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Wrong crowd
An argument that didn’t turn out to be much more than that resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old New Brighton man who had nothing to do with the dispute.
A patrol officer was traveling east on American Boulevard, near its intersection with Portland Avenue, when he heard arguing emanating from the South Pointe Apartments parking lot, 695 American Blvd. E., at approximately 8:30 p.m. June 5. The officer pulled into the parking lot to provide assistance, if needed, to either party, Bitney said.
As the officer’s patrol car reached the arguing duo, it appeared both parties had resolved their dispute, and were heading in separate directions. As the officer continued through the parking lot, he noted a black SUV was the source of loud music in the parking lot. A male was seated in the passenger’s seat, with his feet sticking out of the window. It was unclear if there was anyone seated in the driver’s seat. The officer ran the vehicle’s license plate as he drove past it, and it wasn’t until the officer was pulling out of the parking lot that he learned the SUV had been reported stolen in Golden Valley on June 1, Bitney explained.
The officer turned around to return to the parking lot, and as he approached the vehicle, it was backing out of the parking spot, and began to drive further into the lot. The officer pulled up behind it and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver began driving through the grass, then circled back to the parking lot and drove onto American Boulevard. The driver’s erratic behavior forced the officer to terminate the pursuit, Bitney said.
The officer returned to the parking lot when he terminated his pursuit. He spotted a 19-year-old New Brighton man in the parking lot and identified him as a passenger in the parked vehicle.
Officers responding to the scene questioned the man about the SUV and informed him he would be arrested for being seated inside the stolen vehicle. During a search of the man following his arrest, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were found in his backpack, as well as a loaded handgun and a handgun magazine, Bitney explained.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of auto theft, narcotics possession and possessing a handgun without a permit. The suspect had been disqualified from possessing a handgun due to his criminal history, Bitney noted.
The driver of the SUV was not arrested. The incident remains under investigation, Bitney added.
Assault arrest
A 24-year-old Bloomington man was arrested following a fight with his girlfriend at their Bloomington apartment.
Police officers were dispatched to Indigo Apartments, 8001 33rd Ave., at approximately 12:15 p.m. June 6. The suspect’s 21-year-old girlfriend called 911 and could be heard screaming for help, but was not initially able to provide details about the fight. It sounded as if there was a physical altercation, which appeared to end, allowing the woman to provide an incident summary to the dispatcher, Bitney said.
The woman provided a description of her boyfriend, and officers spotted him outside the building as they arrived. He was detained while an officer spoke with the victim in her apartment. She reported that the suspect became angry after she broke a kitchen appliance. During their argument, the woman said she was going to leave their apartment, and the suspect responded by taking her purse in an effort to prevent her from leaving, according to Bitney.
The couple threw objects at each other before the woman retreated to the bedroom to pack a bag, as she still intended to leave the apartment. She thought her boyfriend was trying to instigate a physical fight, and when she called 911, he allegedly grabbed her by the throat, pushed her up against the wall and lifted her off the ground.
She was choking during the incident, but did not lose consciousness. She said her boyfriend also bit her on the arm before letting her go. He then left the apartment, at which point she provided additional information to the 911 dispatcher, Bitney explained.
The woman had abrasions on her body, and objects were strewn about the apartment, and additional items were noted in the hallway, Bitney added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of assault and domestic strangulation.
