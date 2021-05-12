Longtime girls assistant coach Scott Sieling is helping build Jefferson program
The second season for boys volleyball at Jefferson is underway as the team opened 2021 at home against Minneapolis Southwest May 5.
The Lakers prevailed 3-0, as did Mound the next day, May 6 by the same 3-0 score this time at Mound Westonka High School as the Jefferson team learns the nuances of the sport as quickly as possible under an experienced coach Scott Sieling.
Sieling serves as an assistant coach for the girls program under Crystal Dohlman, in addition to club program duties.
The team is made up of nearly all new players to the program, which is considered a club-level sport. But that could be changing as the Minnesota State High School League decides if boys volleyball will be added to the league-sanctioned varsity lineup of sports and activities.
The League’s Representative Assembly met May 11 (after this edition went to press) to vote on sanctioning the sport for the 2021-22 season. The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association is made up of 41 schools and hundreds of players.
“Everyone is on pins and needles because the vote will be close,” Sieling said. “This is the last stage in the long process to get there. So, we are hoping because Minnesota leads the nation in girls volleyball per capita and we think the boys should be a sport because there is a need out there.”
Teddy Miller is the only holdover from the inaugural 2019 team since the 2020 season was canceled before the first match due to COVID-19.
The 2021 season marks the fourth for organized boys volleyball by high schools, instead of being played only as a club-based sport. Jefferson plays in the seven-team SouthWest Conference, joining Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Minneapolis Southwest, Mound Westonka/Orono/Delano, Minnetonka and Edina.
Last spring was deflating for everyone, including the Jaguars, who had 20 boys ready to play before the season was canceled.
The 2019 season was Sieling’s first opportunity to coach boys after coaching several girls teams, including his daughters Ellie and Cassie Sieling, who are national champion sand volleyball players in addition to standouts with the Jaguars each fall.
The coach has close to 20 years of experience with the Jefferson girls program.
“It’s super fun coaching the boys because they ask questions but don’t question you as the coach because everything is new,” Sieling said of the roster with 19 players between varsity and junior varsity levels. “Sometimes with girls they play for different clubs and have different techniques. Boys are just absorbing all of the cool information.”
The energy on the floor for the boys match was exuberant, despite what the scoreboard read with Southwest in control in each of the three games, including a 12-1 start in the opening set. The Lakers went on to win the second set 25-11 and the third 25-16.
Without the same commitment as the girls, who have several years of experience by the time they reach varsity, the boys are eager to learn as much as possible in a short amount of time.
“They’re very enthusiastic and really excited to be able to play,” Sieling said. Six teammates missed the first week of practice due to theater commitments. “You normally wouldn’t get that with a varsity sport because they have to pick what to do but we are pretty flexible.”
Assisting Sieling on the bench is Andrew Snyder. But some of the varsity girls players have stepped in to coach up the boys including Ellie and Cassie.
“We’ve had some of the other girls help out and they love it because it’s one of the few sports the girls are way more skilled than the boys. They can demonstrate everything and so it is a symbiotic relationship into the future where they can cheer for each other,” the coach said. As a spring sport, boys volleyball is in a natural spot as the girls are in the midst of the club season.
With so little formal experience, the goal of practice now is the basics of hitting and serving while learning the position on the floor.
“To get them to learn you have a position, not just playing wherever you want so that makes it hard to teach positions and everything else at the same time,” said Sieling, who has played volleyball for his entire life, including at the club-level in college 30 years ago. He tried to make it a high school sport back then so this is a full-circle event for him. “I’d love to help it become a sanctioned high school sport now because I was trying to do the same thing when I was playing. My wife and daughters play now so it is in my blood.”
As for this season, Sieling said, “the sky is the limit for improving. It’s going to be learning positions the first thing than serving and passing and building up to the next level of skill.”
Another transfer from the girls program is the stuffed Jaguar on the bench in honor of longtime assistant coach Marlon Johnson, who died in November 2019.
To determine the state tournament field, the top two teams from each of the seven conferences automatically qualify for the 14-team state tournament. Shakopee High School will host the tournament June 16-17.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson teammates huddle around coach Scott Sieling during the season-opening match against Minneapolis Southwest on May 5.
Jefferson seniors Justin Gopaul and Seth Harkner link arms before a serve during the opener May 5.
Jefferson senior James Sampson, left, yells after the Jaguars won a point during the season-opener against Southwest.
Jefferson senior James Sampson goes low to dig out the volleyball during the second set.
Jefferson’s Justin Gopaul eyes up the volleyball for a spike during warm-ups May 5 at Jefferson High School.
Teddy Miller (12) is the lone returner for the second season of Jefferson boys volleyball. The senior reaches over the net to block the shot.
