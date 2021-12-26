After 2-4 start, coach Andy Hannan saw the team turn a corner in close road win
Students playing multiple sports is a good thing for many reasons, from fielding the best possible roster to the benefits of cross-training to help minimize overuse injuries.
For Holy Angels boys basketball, the challenging side of having several football players playing key roles comes at the start of the season when those nagging injuries linger into the basketball season.
Coach Andy Hannan said the 2-4 start is indicative of a mix between regular starters missing time due to injuries combined with trying to get the next group of varsity contributors up to speed.
“We’ve seen big leaps in practices the last two weeks now,” Hannan said. “We have varsity [caliber], guys, without big varsity minutes and we are all excited to see the growth this team will have through the process of making big strides each month so we can put it all together to play our best basketball of the season at the end of February.”
He noticed the team turn a big corner in a 61-58 win at Holy Family Dec. 18 after a pair of narrow home losses earlier in the week – 74-69 against Two Rivers Dec. 14 and 74-70 in double overtime against St. Thomas Academy Dec. 16.
Capable captains
Senior captain and starting guard Emmett Johnson and junior Joe Miller are two of those players who missed the start of the basketball season recovering from various injuries picked up during the football season, which extended until Nov. 11.
Johnson also took part in the All-Star football game, was named Minnesota Mr. Football and the Associated Press Player of the Year before announcing his decision to play college football at Nebraska.
Senior captain Aiden Smith is another familiar name to Stars fans, not only from his play on the court but also as an All-State soccer player.
“Emmett and Aiden bring a lot of experience and are helping guide the younger group without a lot of varsity minutes,” Hannan said about their fourth varsity season.
Johnson and Smith were part of the 2018-19 team, which won the Class AAA state consolation title.
Early season recap
The Stars overcame a 28-23 halftime deficit against Holy Family thanks to three players scoring in double digits, including Rob Issa and Smith with 18 and 17 points, respectively season-highs along with Johnson’s 14 points.
Issa, a senior guard, had a season-high 17 points while Johnson posted a team-best 22 points and junior AJ Boarman added 18 points against St. Thomas Academy. Issa added 12 points in a 74-69 loss to Two Rivers and a 65-50 win at St. Paul Highland Park. Miller added 11 points against Highland Park and a season-best 14 points against Two Rivers.
Issa is a second-year varsity player after coming off the bench most of last season. Hannan said at 6-foot-4 he is an athletic player who can do a little bit of everything from defending to getting up in the transition offense.
At 6-foot-7, senior center Will Hillstrom provides some size in the middle of the floor and will look to add to his experience this season alongside junior AJ Boarman.
Boarman made an impact last season particularly down the stretch in a road win at DeLaSalle. “He’s a defensive threat who can also play inside/outside for us,” Hannan said.
With Johnson’s flexibility as a guard, Hannan can use junior guards George Dittman and Masson Scroggins wherever they can help the team out the most while piling up minutes to help them in the future.
“For Emmett, just his presence out there helps us,” Hannan said. “He does whatever we need him to do from running the point or shooting guard. He’s an energy changer and game-changer for us.”
Another way to help bring up the varsity experience level is through situational drills at practice.
“Simulating things like the final two minutes of a game or 35 seconds during practice has been key as has game film sessions,” Hannan said. “There is nothing like getting young guys actual varsity minutes though, because you learn real fast how quick the game actually is and how you have to react at that moment.”
Part of that learning process came over the final week before winter break.
“Those close games are going to help us out a lot and we noticed that as soon as Saturday’s win at Holy Family,” Hannan said, noting the Fire’s height, which posed to be a big challenge to overcome. “Joe and the crew came through it together to get a great road win but those losses to Two Rivers and St. Thomas helped us prepare.”
Hannan said free throws and good all-around basketball down the stretch proved to be the difference against Holy Family.
The overtime loss to St. Thomas included STA extending the contest by making a final-second halfcourt shot, then solid back-and-forth basketball in overtime. “It’s those types of games that prepare you well,” Hannan said.
The Stars are coming off an 8-11 run during the unusual 2020-21 season, finishing fifth in a loaded Tri-Metro Conference with a 5-9 record, behind the likes of Richfield, Columbia Heights, St. Croix Lutheran and DeLaSalle and only one win ahead of Fridley and St. Anthony. After consecutive Section 3AAA finals appearances; winning it in 2019 and losing to Richfield in 2020, Holy Angels fell to South St. Paul in the semifinals 84-67.
Holy Angels and Richfield make the move to Section 6AAA this season joining Orono, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Hutchinson, Mound Westonka and Delano.
According to the Minnesota-Scores.net QRF ranking system, the Stars sit at the bottom of the section with a 26.9, 48th out of 61 teams in Class AAA.
Post-Christmas tourney
The Stars resume the season Dec. 29-30 at the Breakdown Capital City Holiday Classic at Concordia University, facing Section 6AAA foe Benilde-St. Margaret’s at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29 and Waconia at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 30.
This is the first year the tournament shifted away from the University of St. Thomas but the Stars have always been a part of a holiday break tournament at UST, going back two decades to when Hannan suited up for the Stars to face what was then a tournament exclusive to Catholic schools.
Remaining schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Dec. 29 vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Breakdown Capitol City Holiday Classic at Concordia St. Paul) 2:45 p.m.
Dec. 30 vs. Waconia (Breakdown Capitol City Holiday Classic at Concordia St. Paul) 1:14 p.m.
Jan. 4 vs. DeLaSalle (site, times unknown)
Jan. 7 at Fridley 6 p.m.
Jan. 11 vs. Richfield (site, times unknown)
Jan. 14 at St. Anthony
Jan. 18 at Providence Academy
Jan. 21 vs. Brooklyn Center (site, time unknown)
Jan. 22 at Mahtomedi 2 p.m.
Jan. 25 at Columbia Heights (TBD)
Jan. 27 at DeLaSalle (TBD)
Jan. 29 vs. Minneapolis South 2:30 p.m.
Feb. 1 vs. Fridley (TBD)
Feb. 4 at Richfield
Feb. 8 vs. St. Anthony (TBD)
Feb. 14 at Brooklyn Center (TBD)
Feb. 18 vs. Columbia Heights (TBD)
Feb. 22 at Blake
Feb. 26 vs. Esko 5 p.m.
March 1 vs. Maranatha
