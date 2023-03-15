Olson’s 32 points leads Knights past Holy Angels for Section 6AAA title 

First-year Benilde-St. Margaret’s coach Tim Ellefson said his girls basketball team executed everything they practiced from the start of the Section 6AAA final to earn a 71-47 win over Holy Angels Thursday.

BSM scoreboard
Buy Now

BSM teammates start the celebration after winning the Section 6AAA title in a 71-47 final against Holy Angels at Chanhassen High School March 9.
Olivia Olson
Buy Now

BSM junior Olivia Olson release a shot in the paint during the Section 6AAA final against Holy Angels. 
Sierre Lumpkin rebound
Buy Now

Red Knights senior Sierre Lumpkin secures a rebound during the Section 6AAA final.
Kendall McGee
Buy Now

Kendall McGee goes through traffic in the lane for two points during the section final.
Jenna Buer shot
Buy Now
Ella Pritchard free throw
Buy Now

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments