The top defensive lineman in the district is on a successful return to the wrestling mat
Hopkins senior Deonte Bryant rang in the New Year not on the wrestling mat with the rest of his Royals teammates but on a football field in Florida as part of the Blue-Grey All-American game.
The 6-foot-5, 210-pound defensive end/outside linebacker was selected to take part in the game, played in Tampa, Florida Jan. 4. It included three days of preparation before he was one of 55 high school seniors to play in front of scouts plus friends and family.
To help defer some of the cost to participate, the Bryants raised nearly $4,100, surpassing their $4,000 goal through a GoFundMe campaign.
Bryant was part of the North team, which came up short 16-10. But he was busy, as he recovered a key fumble and made some tackles.
He found out about the nomination through a direct message on Twitter.
“It was really uplifting,” he said. “It makes me feel like I can do anything, really. I’m not just a kid with another award but is recognized for being one of the best in the nation.”
The Suburban District Defensive Lineman of the Year flew to Florida New Year’s Day to take part in photo shoots, a media event and practices each day leading up to the Jan. 4 game played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Since learning about the honor earlier in the fall, Bryant has been busy squeezing extra workouts and drills to help refine his skills.
“I’ve been really busy with school, going to wrestling practice after school then back into the gym to have someone hold up a bag for me to do d-lineman drills,” Bryant said in an interview before the game. Those lineman-focused drills include working out with members of the Hopkins football staff, including Gary Moore (Royals defensive lineman coach and former standout Minnesota Gophers lineman) to focus on handwork and other technical drills to refine his approach.
He put in a lot of work during the off-season to refine his speed rush, power rush and technique to get off the ball as efficiently as possible.
Bryant was going to wait to decide on what direction to head for post-secondary education and football. He had 10 offers from Division III, NAIA and junior colleges.
His focus remains on football but he is also receiving some looks for wrestling.
“I feel like I want to do football,” he said. “I love hitting people and it’s the only sport that you can legally hit people.”
To earn the district’s top award for defensive linemen, Bryant played a key role in what was a stout unit, helping the Royals go 6-2. Bryant finished second on the team in total tackles (55), solos (39) and tackles for loss (8). He led the team in sacks (4), assists (16) and shared first place with Kane Madison with five passes defended.
Bryant found out about the district award from coach John DenHartog at the program’s banquet.
“I didn’t know how to react at the moment because I didn’t think I would get that high of an award being a second-year lineman who played outside linebacker before,” he said. “You don’t like to think about things like that.”
Bryant worked hard to perfect his speed rush off the edge.
“I love to make people move,” he said of the rush to get around the offensive line to disrupt a play.
That instinct for power moves translates from his other athletic passion – wrestling – a sport he took an interest in as a 4-year-old and continued through fifth grade. He said a combination of factors went into dropping wrestling, including a family move from Bloomington to Hopkins where he found a new interest in basketball which continued through his freshman season at Hopkins High School. A broken finger derailed his first high school season and ultimately led to a return to the mat.
Bryant is one of the key wrestlers for the Royals, joining a core group of friends and teammates from the football field.
As a sophomore wrestler, Bryant reached the true second-place match at sections, one win away from the Class 3A state meet. Last season he qualified for state at 182 pounds but had a tough draw, facing the No. 1 seed who eventually finished third.
“I tried my hardest,” Bryant said of competing on the state’s biggest stage for the sport at the Xcel Energy Center. “I’ve been to state before in Rochester growing up,” he said. “It’s not as big as St. Paul but there are a lot of people there and you are going to be watched.”
This season, Bryant is up to 220 pounds, the second heaviest weight group, to maintain his weight or add after the wrestling season ahead of a possible leap to college football after graduation.
Wrestling moves and situations on the mat came back to Bryant relatively quick. “I forgot the names of the moves but it was natural for my body,” he said. “I was a little rusty right away.”
Bryant’s wrestling season continues Thursday with a Lake Conference triangular at Eden Prairie High School. In addition to Hopkins and Eden Prairie, Minnetonka will be in action. Hopkins will quickly turn around to compete in the St. Agnes Invite on Saturday before another invitational at Mound Westonka Feb. 7.
