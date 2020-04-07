Olympic champion teamed up with local author for his second book
Jessie Diggins caught the attention of Minnesota skiers while competing for the Stillwater Area High School, dominating the field to win three state Nordic titles before stepping onto the national and world stages.
The Olympic gold medalist from the 2018 PyeongChang games teamed up with local author Todd Smith for his “Brave Enough”, Smith’s second book and a collaborative effort.
“Jessie’s life and career are at the intersection of sports, activism, travel, comedy and adventure,” Smith said in a recent email interview. “All of these things come together to form a woman with a fascinating story to tell.”
A theme throughout the book is a combination of “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown and “Bossy Pants” by Tina Fey – it isn’t a traditional sports book.
Instead, “Brave Enough” takes readers inside world-class skiing like never before. “The training and the races in Europe is a world that I had no idea about,” Smith said. “Most importantly, “Brave Enough” features the story of Jessie’s heroic fight against her eating disorder that is an essential read for young athletes.”
Smith says the Olympic gold medal is the, “shiny object we all see. But her life is so much more than winning that historic gold medal in one of the greatest sprints in the history of the Olympics. She has been treated for bulimia, a condition that almost killed her when she was 19 years old. Also, she’s on the front lines in the fight against climate change, as she has seen the devastating effects of a warming climate from the tips of her skis.”
A highlight of Smith’s writing career came from the most devastating and heartbreaking chapters of the book about Diggins’ bulimia.
“For the first time ever, Jessie tells the whole story of her eating disorder. She opens up about her negative body image and her bulimia in an effort to help others. It was a remarkable act of courage,” Smith said. “The eating disorder chapters were the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write but also the most rewarding.”
Writing process
Smith compared crafting the book to building a dream home.
“The process was fascinating and challenging,” Smith said. He spent a week with Diggins, recording three interviews a day in Stratton, Vermont where she lives with fellow Olympians and national teammates.
Smith, an admitted 46-year-old beat-up beer league hockey player, “trained with the fittest, most hardcore women in the world. And it almost killed me,,” he said.
An example was a morning climb up Stratton Mountain.
“To start, we walked straight up the ski hill,” he said. “Then we went up a gravel service road up the side that had a steep grade. I had trained for three months before but this was brutal. Diggins would climb up for seven minutes, down for three minutes covering the entire way up the mountain.”
Months before they came up with a chapter list and from that Smith came up with questions to use as a blueprint to follow.
“She answered the questions and came up with all of this great material before I came out to Vermont. So, when we recorded an interview I just hit record and it was just two friends talking. But it allowed me the freedom and ability to really dig into her answers.”
Completing 30 interviews, Smith describes the writing process as a house he was building with Diggins’ words. “I laid the house out, framed the entire thing,” he said. “Each room was a chapter and I put the rooms in a sequence I thought worked best. Each floor, each grouping of rooms, was a section of her life and a section of the book.”
Diggins would get the chapters and “Go into each room and decorate it with her amazing writing voice, language, her grit and glitter,” he said. “She made the house a home with her additions and subtractions and her voice. Then we would work on the editing together, the plumbing and the electrical, an unglamorous yet essential job that connects everything together and makes the house function.”
It took Smith over a year to figure out how to transform the interviews into usable stories, paragraphs and chapters.
While producing the book, Diggins was still competing on the World Cup stage in Europe. Smith would finish three chapters and email her the result. “She’d go to work on it where ever she was in the world. She would be in New Zealand or Oregon or Sweden and I would drop her a homework assignment.”
During a summer email exchange, Diggins was in the middle of training at the legendary New Zealand training center called The Snow Farm, “skiing on the most beautifully groomed trails on top of the world,” Smith said, while he was responding to her while sitting outside the food building at the State Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights.
Three stages of Jessie Diggins
Throughout the writing process, Smith got a firsthand glimpse into the three stages of Diggins: Training Jessie, Recovering Jessie and Yawning Jessie.
She trains six days a week May through November, then competes in Europe mid-November through March, only taking a break in April.
The training was the most intense he has ever seen, said Smith, the son of Eden Prairie’s Gary Smith, a hall of fame athletic trainer.
“I’ve grown up seeing professional athletes my whole life. But none compare to how Jessie trains,” Smith said.
Smith asked Diggins’ coach Jason Cork about why she did the intense hill intervals and his response was simple: “Because Jessie runs out of mountain to climb.”
Winter skiers are made in the summer and after the intense morning cardio, Diggins hits the cardio and weights in the afternoon for more training.
“Pound for pound, she is the toughest person I’ve ever met,” Smith said. “The way she processes physical pain, mental pain and emotional pain is next level.”
Recovering Jessie includes the downtime where she is napping, eating, refueling, answering texts and emails, stretching or doing yoga or Pilates.
Yawning Jessie is the third phase that comes out around 7:30 p.m. every night, “because, well, duh,” Smith said of the training which would put anyone to sleep early in the evening.
Bringing the World Cup home
The cancellation of last month’s World Cup spring championship at Theodore Wirth Park was devastating to Smith and Diggins.
“It has been her lifetime goal to ski a World Cup event in her home state,” he said. “Minnesota has one of the best cross country ski communities and Jessie proudly wanted to share that with the world. But if I know anything about Jessie is that she’s not going to give up. She’s a worker, and she’s dug in on this. The great news is that the Loppet Foundation and all of the organizations involved showed the world that they could build a wonderful course and event.”
On another level, the cancellation was a personal blow to Smith and Diggins because they launched the book just as the World Cup event was supposed to take place.
“Jessie and I worked for 18 months to write this wonderful book and share it with the world. And then we lost thousands of book sales,” he said, as “Brave Enough” was the lead book for the spring catalog of the University of Minnesota Press.
“Yeah, publishing a book during a pandemic isn’t advised,” Smith said.
He authored “Hockey Strong: Stories fo Sacrifice from Inside the NHL” four years ago from Simon & Shuster.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.