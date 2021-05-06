The reigning Metro West Conference boys track and field champions from Jefferson placed second at the April 28 quadrangular meet at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Chaska scored 97 points, followed by the Jaguars with 82 points, Cooper with 51 points and St. Louis Park with 41 points.
Junior sprinter Austin Chroup is a newcomer for the Jaguars and won the 100-meter dash (11.25) and 200 (23.61). Both times were personal bests.
Senior captain Clayton Carlson won the 300 hurdles (42.89) and was second in the 110 hurdles (17.86), while junior Jeremiah Boyd was third in the 110 (18.80). Boyd won the pole vault clearing 8 feet.
In the distance events, sophomore Adam Lueth was second in the 1,600 run (4:52.94) and junior teammate Mason Young was third (4:54.65). Senior Zachary Skinner was second in the 3,200 run in 10:44.74 and eighth-grader Owen Woods was fourth (11:47.96).
Senior captains include Gabe Meier and Joe Gathje, along with Carlson and jumper Daniel Trummel.
Trummel was second in the high jump clearing 5-feet, 8-inches after winning the long jump going 20-11 1/2.
Sophomore Paris Pattno was second in the triple jump going 36-11 and freshman Tyson Schultz placed fourth (33-3 1/4).
Senior thrower Lukas Kitzman is back with experience, along with sophomore sprinters Max Clark and Jack Teske and middle-distance runner Zach Studdiford.
Kitzman was third in the shot put with a throw of 39-7 and was sixth in the discus (95-7). Senior Colby Jorschumb was third in the discus (101-4) and fifth in the shot put (36-6).
