Richfield senior Miguel Leon Alverado picked up goals nine and 10 on the season to celebrate Senior Night at Spartans Stadium with a 3-0 shutout of St. Croix Lutheran Sept. 22.

Richfield senior Max Aguilar, left, tries to move past a St. Croix Lutheran player during Senior Night at Spartan Stadium Sept. 22. Aguilar picked up his first assist of the season Sept. 22 before adding three more assists Sept. 25.

The win was the first shutout this season as Richfield remained undefeated with goalkeepers Carlos Luis-Ibara and Marvin Estrada Reyes teaming up on the sixth victory.

Richfield junior goalkeeper Carlos Luis-Ibarra reaches for the ball during the Spartans 2-0 win against St. Croix Lutheran Sept. 22.

Richfield returned to Tri-Metro Conference play with an overwhelming 11-1 win at Brooklyn Center Friday, Sept. 25. Alverado picked up three goals and three assists as six different Spartans scored and four more players picked up an assist. 

Alverado leads the team with 13 goals and 11 assists.

Antwane Ruiz also had a hat trick while Anthony Villasana had two goals. Yulian Rodriguez-Torres and Dane Hanks each contributed one goal and one assist. Rodrigo Castaneda Rodriguez scored once while Elijah Bishop, Fernando Lopez and Justin Ayala each had one assist to help the Spartans stay at the top of the standings with 18 points, two points ahead of Holy Angels and DeLaSalle. 

Richfield faced Holy Angels for the first time this season Tuesday, Sept. 29 with the game at Spartans Stadium. The two teams meet again Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at StarDome for the rematch. Richfield closes out the conference season at home against DeLaSalle at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Holy Angels improved to 5-0-1 on the season with a pair of 4-0 shutouts last week. The Stars hosted St. Anthony on Sept. 22 before traveling to St. Croix Luthern on Sept. 25.

Four different Stars scored against St. Anthony including Shalim Montes Hernandez, Aidan Smith, Carter Hermanson and Matt Bitter. 

