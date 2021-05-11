Marshall nets hat trick while Eagles defense frustrates Holy Angels in the second half
Winners of 3-of-4, Kennedy boys lacrosse added a hard-fought 8-4 win over neighboring Holy Angels May 7 under blue skies on the Bloomington turf.
Team defense has been a constant theme as of late for Kennedy, which held state-ranked foes Jefferson and Chanhassen to six and eight goals within the last three weeks.
In between, the team did enough to prevail against Minneapolis 9-8 and Owatonna 16-11.
The goal against the Stars was to challenge their defensive pressure by positioning in the offensive zone and use sheer speed to open up shooting opportunities.
“We had to stick to our systems, which we got out of a little bit, but each goal came in our systems [or set of plays],” coach Ben Kruger said. “We took advantage of our man-ups and our defense took care of their jobs to lock out their best players.”
Kruger pointed out the defensive core, including senior captain Reese Prellwitz, junior Tait Christiansen, senior Kiran Haefel-Zastrow, junior Alex Lynch and senior “Brennan Vermilyea in net have been the backbone of this team, honestly. Our defense is giving us an opportunity to win every game.”
What impresses Kruger is how much they’ve bought into the system as a whole.
“We keep things as simple as possible and let them be athletes,” he explained. “Our offense is simple and our defense is even more simple to let them go play lacrosse and make their own decisions without someone telling them what to do step-by-step.”
The Eagles (3-4) opened the scoring less than three minutes into the game before Holy Angels used a pair of goals from senior midfielder Sam Schaeffer to take a 2-1 lead. Kennedy’s Zyaire Marshall tied the game at 2-2 with 1:44 to go in the opening period.
“He’s a game-changer,” captain Logan Dosan said of Marshall. “He compliments Joey Workman who takes our face-offs and Zyaire is a finisher who is confident with the ball.”
A defensive struggle ensued over the rest of the opening half and Kennedy began the second half with the two-man advantage. It took the Eagles 56 seconds to break through to make it 3-2.
Holy Angels tied it up with a goal from sophomore Jacob Meckey before Kennedy took a 5-3 lead into the final period thanks to one goal from senior captain Luke Dosan.
Kennedy’s Josh Brandt was last to touch the ball on a close play around the Stars goal with 5:35 to go to make it a 6-3 lead followed shortly by a bounce-shot goal by Logan Dosan to pull ahead 7-3 with 4:24 to go. Marshall was credited with the assist after dodging his way around the Stars goal and past a defender to find Dosan open.
The teams traded late goals with Holy Angels senior Jacob Morris pulling one back to make it 7-4 before Marshall closed out the hat trick by scoring with four seconds left for the final 8-4 score.
Reversing roles a bit, Kruger has learned a lot about the game from coaching Marshall, or “Zoom” as Kruger has nicknamed him.
“He’s so fun,” Kruger said. “His lacrosse IQ is through the roof and he sees things from a different lens on the field.”
Marshall is committed to playing at Division II Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina next season. The Cobras are part of the South Atlantic Conference.
The one-goal loss to Jefferson two days earlier stung Kruger, a Jaguars alum who played for Scott Cater. “Being a Jefferson guy that hurts a little bit more than the rest but we figured out we can play with top-10-ranked teams. Three combined goals between the No. 4 and 8 teams in the state so we know we are on the cusp of some good stuff. Seems like we are peaking at the right time before sections.”
It took until the first week of May for Kruger to see the team round into form after missing all of the 2020 season.
The team had to wait to get the season underway as the group was in quarantine leading up to the 10-4 opener-loss to Burnsville April 16, followed by a 12-2 loss to perennial power Benilde-St. Margaret’s April 20.
“The wheels came off at about halftime, guys didn’t have legs underneath them like they normally would, and stick skills are so important. But right about now, we are looking like a mid-season team instead of a preseason or early-season team,” Kruger said.
“We haven’t played lacrosse together in a year so yeah, it took some time to get the systems back but starting now at the peak of the season we are going to finish strong,” Prellwitz said.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
