Goalie Jack McCarthy makes 12 saves against Edina to start May strong
Jefferson boys lacrosse coach Scott Cater began his weekly game recaps with a “wow!” for good reason.
The 5-1 Jaguars beat No. 2 ranked Edina 6-5 at Kaufman Stadium May 1.
Cater noted the defensive performance from the group in front of senior goaltender Jack McCarthy as a big reason for the win, as the Hornets averaged 15 goals per game coming in. Jefferson held on to a 3-2 halftime lead.
Edina scored twice to build a 4-3 lead before the Ringquist brothers, Cody and Reed, turned the tide for the visitors. Reed scored the tying goal while drawing a penalty. Cody converted on the man-up opportunity to take a 5-4 lead and made it a 6-4 lead before Edina turned up the pressure on the Jefferson defense.
“We were doing everything in our possession to hang on to this lead,” Cater said. “The game became a battle of wills and Edina never gave up. This game had high emotion, big plays, smart passes, great clears and fantastic goalie play. All in all a fun game to be a part of.”
McCarthy made 12 saves and Cater noted the defensive play by Nolan Cobb, Gordy Gombold, Dane Miller and Stone Payer to not allow a Hornets attacker to score.
Defensive midfielder Matt TenBroek worked all over the field to clear the ball up to the attack and jump-start the offense.
Cody Ringquist had a hat trick while Ayden Rathsabandith, Kevin Graff, and Reed Ringquist each scored. Reece Washington added an assist.
The Jaguars opened the week with an impressive 11-5 win over Lakeville South on the Jaguars’ turf field April 28.
Ranked ninth in the state, the Cougars averaged 14 goals per game but were held to just two goals in the opening half.
“This game will be remembered for our team effort all over the field,” Cater said.
One strategy the Jaguars used was inserting Owen Baker, a long-stick midfielder, to take faceoffs as the Cougars won draws at nearly 70 percent coming into the contest.
“It’s not a common practice but a strategy when facing elite-level talent like David Carlson from Lakeville South,” Cater said. The idea is to stop fast breaks as quickly as possible with the long pole. “Owen stepped up and did a fantastic job for us. He either won the face-off or battled hard after losing it and that’s exactly what we asked him to do.”
That team-first defense mentality carried over to the offensive side of the field as eight different players contributed points. Rathsabandith led the way with three goals and two assists. Cody Ringquist added two goals, Graff added one goal and two assists and Charlie Gilbert had one goal and one assist. Parker Boone, Reed Ringquist, Reece Washington, and Eli Countryman each had one goal.
McCarthy made 12 saves.
The Jaguars host another Dakota County foe in Apple Valley Saturday, May 8 with a 2 p.m. start on the Jefferson turf before traveling to No. 1 ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s in a highly-anticipated Metro West Conference game Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.
