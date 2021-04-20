Jags come up just short in season’s opening two matches
It has been a long and winding road from the cancellation of the 2020 season to this year’s return to the field for Bloomington Jefferson boys lacrosse.
Coach Scott Cater is the longest-tenured boys lacrosse coach in the state, stretching back to 1998 when the program was established. The 2019 Jaguars went 11-4, reaching the section final before falling to eventual state champion Prior Lake. This spring the team has eight players back with varsity experience including five upperclassmen led by senior captains Nolan Cob, Jake McCarthy and Reed Ringquist.
Cobb is one of the top defensemen in the Metro West Conference, with a lot of speed and a physical style to set the tone. McCarthy is back in goal for a fifth season. He has 302 career saves with the state career record of 441 within reach. He made 129 saves with an 11-4 record in 2019 and is someone Cater considers a top-five goalie in the state.
Senior attack Aydan Rathsabandith is the heart of the offense, generating 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 2019. “His change of direction and shooting ability is one of the best in the conference,” Cater said.
Joining Reed Ringquist as a middie is junior Cody Ringquist. “Cody is a stereotypical midfielder,” Cater said. “He will be a difference-maker on ground balls, offense and defense as he contributes all over the field. An all-around great player, he is a team midfielder in the conference.”
A case in point was Cody Ringquist’s two-goal, opening-half outburst in the April 15 season opener at Chanhassen. The Storm eventually pulled away for a 6-5 win and Burnsville made it a second close loss on Saturday 9-7.
The experienced players back include senior attack Parker Boone and defensemen senior Stone Payer and junior Gordy Gombold.
This season’s team hasn’t received a lot of attention since no one really has a clear idea about rosters just yet.
“We will work hard all season to help our new varsity players get up to speed with the pace of the game at this level,” Cater said. “We have a rich tradition when it comes to lacrosse and we are going to do what we can to continue to foster that formula.”
The challenge from the missed season is that the 2019 underclassmen are now the upperclassmen. “Our team is driven and wants to prove to people we belong in the conversation as a top team in the conference and section,” Cater said.
Senior night is scheduled for a May 4 contest against rival Kennedy on the Jefferson High School turf field.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson’s Parker Boone, left, takes a point-blank shot on the Chanhassen goal during the opener.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.