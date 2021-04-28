Area boys hockey teams recently presented their program awards from the 2020-21 season.
Kennedy junior defenseman Logan Dosan earned all conference honors from the Metro West Conference, while senior Joey Workman and junior Tyler Jost each garnered all conference honorable mention.
Dosan was voted one of three captains for the 2021-22 season along with junior Tyler Jost and junior Luke Dosan. Logan Dosan was voted the team’s most valuable player averaging more than one point per game, tallying 13 points on 11 assists in 11 games.
Workman garnered offensive player of the year, leading the team with 15 points in 18 games. He finished with 10 assists and five goals and picked up two points in four games. Defensive player of the year honors went to senior Alex Keaveny.
Sophomore forward Clayton Deutsch earned rookie of the year honors while collecting seven points on four assists in 14 games.
Junior Parker Magnuson and AJ Savage shared the most improved award. Magnuson led the team with nine goals including three on the power play.
The Masterton Award went to senior defenseman and captain Carter Lansdale.
Senior Kiran Haefel-Zastrow earned the Eagle Award.
Jefferson
Jefferson had a number of individual award winners, including four earn Metro West Conference honors. Senior captains Benny Goedderz and Brett Herbert earned all conference while Brady Burton was named all conference honorable mention.
Goedderz and Herbert were joined by Parker Boone, Logan Bonney and Blake Wandmacher on the academic all conference list.
Goedderz was also named the Tom Saterdahlen MVP after leading the team with 27 points on 16 assists including three game-winning goals.
Herbert was named the John Bianchi Unsung Hero Award recipient in addition to the Masterton Scholarship. He finished with 16 points on eight goals.
Most improved went to senior defenseman Kyle Davis who finished the season with 12 points on 10 assists in 18 games. He had three assists in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on March 8.
Best defensive player honors went to junior Nick Hatton who added 15 points in 18 games including a minus-1 player rating. He picked up a point in three of the last five games.
