A tough start to the 2021 schedule found Jefferson on the road at Minnetonka and fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s before returning home to the Bloomington Ice Rink to face crosstown rival Kennedy Jan. 19.
The Jaguars struggled to generate offensive chances in an 8-0 loss to Minnetonka at Pagel Center Jan. 14 as the Skippers peppered goaltender Ryan Seitz by a 56-11 margin.
Four Minnetonka goals came on special teams, including both goals of the opening period on the power play. Tyler Kueppers picked up a second goal of the game 2:24 into the second period on a power play. Eight different Skippers had at least two points in the game.
Jefferson visited the St. Louis Park Rec Center Saturday afternoon to face Benilde-St. Margaret’s for the Metro West Conference opener for both teams. The Jaguars didn’t concede a special teams goal despite taking five penalties (penalty kill went 4-for-4).
The Red Knights held a heavy shots edge for the game (53-15) including a 17-4 margin in the first period and only led 1-0 after a late Tristan Sarsland goal as each team had a skater in the box.
The home team added three more goals over the opening 11 minutes of the second period including a pair from Jackson Bisson to build a 4-0 lead before Jefferson cut the deficit in half over the final 6 minutes of the period.
Pierce Thompka had the honor of scoring the first goal of the season for the Jaguars before Brady Burton scored on the power play with 47 seconds left in the period. Jefferson captains Ben Goedderz and Brett Herbert assisted on both goals.
BSM’s Jonah Mortenson added an insurance goal midway through the final period for the final 5-2 score as Seitz made 48 saves to give him 96 saves two games into the season.
Southwest Christian/Richfield
The Southwest Christian/Richfield cooperative squad opened the season with a 6-2 win at New Ulm on Saturday thanks to a four-goal opening period.
Five different skaters picked up at least two points including Matt Stuessi with three assists, Ryan Odefey and Caleb Bendell with two goals each, and Brody Hardacre and Andrew Erhart with a pair of assists each. Truman Haugen and Jackson Olimb each contributed a goal.
Goaltender Max Lavin turned away 17-of-19 shots in his first game as the Stars top goaltender. He posted a 4-6-1 record last season with a 3.68 goals-against average and one shutout. He made 40 saves in a 6-4 loss to Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper, 36 saves in a 4-4 draw against Minneapolis and 34 saves in a 5-2 loss to St. Paul Academy last season.
Kennedy
Kennedy came out on the losing end of a 7-1 final against Chanhasssen at Bloomington Ice Garden Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Storm scored 51 seconds into the first and second periods of the Metro West Conference opener for the Eagles.
Parker Magnuson cut the Chanhassen lead to 3-1 less than seven minutes into the second period as a power play expires with assists from Connor Martin and Carter Lansdale.
Kennedy junior goaltender Luke Skophammer made 33 saves including 14 in the first period.
The Eagles faced crosstown rival Jefferson Jan. 19 before traveling to the St. Louis Park Rec Center to face St. Louis Park at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23 before returning to BIG to take on Chaska at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by John Sherman)
Jefferson’s Blake Wandmacher looks for space to operate against Minnetonka during the season opener at Pagel Arena Jan. 14.
