Blake upsets Holy Angels; better seeds advance to semifinal Saturday, set up wild finals on March 2
Section season continues for boys hockey with several semifinal contests set for Saturday, Feb. 26 while finals are set for Wednesday, March 2.
Section 6AA
Top-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened section play with a 10-0 win over No. 8 Hopkins on Thursday to advance to Saturday’s semifinal at Bloomington Ice Garden.
The Red Knights used multiple points from seven skaters including Brendan McMorrow with five points including three assists and Mason Stenger’s hat trick. Drew Stewart, Michael Risteau and Ben Thompson each had one goal and two assists. Tristan Sarsland and Brady Yakesh each had two assists.
No. 5 Blake upset No. 4 Holy Angels (21-4-1) 5-1 in a rematch from the Stars 2-1 win at Blake’s rink on Jan. 29. Blake’s opened a 4-0 lead late in the second period thanks to two power-play goals. Carter Krenke scored a power-play goal at 10:04 and added a second goal, 11:57 to build a 3-0 lead and Carson Clark made it 4-0 with another power-play goal.
Stars’ senior Nik Johnson scored his 16th goal of the season 90 seconds later to make it a 4-1 score going into the final period. freshman Henry Lechner (39 points) and junior Jacob Margarit (26 points) assisted on the goal.
Holy Angels senior Bryce Hess made 37 saves in the loss to snap a seven-game winning streak. He went 21-4-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and .911 saves percentage.
No. 3 Wayzata shut out No. 6 St. Louis Park 6-0 at the Plymouth Ice Arena on Thursday.
The Trojans opened a 3-0 lead in the opening period starting with Franco Cavevari’s fourth goal of the season coming 2:03 into the game and outshot Park 17-1 in the opening period (39-20 in the game). Drew Streeter added a goal and assist and Kasen Sauer scored a shorthander 2:12 into the final period.
Park had the chance to score but went 0-for-5 on the power play to end the season with an 11-14-1 record.
Stanley Regguinti led the Orioles with 24 points while seven skaters contributed at least 11 points. Mason Amelse had 19 points, Griffin Krone had 18 points, Cole Taylor had 17 points, Sam Fuller had 14 points, Ben Farley had 13 points and Teddy Dahlin had 11 points.
No. 2 Edina shutout No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper 9-0.
Semifinal schedule at BIG:
BSM faces Blake at 3 p.m. and Wayzata faces Edina at 7 p.m.
Winners advance to Wednesday’s final at 7 p.m. at BIG.
Section 2A
Southwest Christian/Richfield doubled-up Kennedy 6-3 in the Feb. 22 first-round game played at Richfield Ice Arena on Feb. 22. Andrew Erhart had two goals and two assists while Caleb Bendell had two goals and one assist as the Stars outshot Kennedy 48-38.
A wild opening period saw Southwest take a 3-2 lead after 17 minutes, starting with Erhart’s opening goal 35 seconds in with assists from Jared Greiner and Josh Larson. Five minutes later Erhart and Truman Haugen set up Bendell’s goal.
Kennedy came back with a pair of goals 28 seconds apart with goals from Jack Manning and Parker Magnusson.
Brady Anderson broke the tie with a goal at 13:29.
A goal-free second period was followed by another busy final period with four more goals scored.
Brody Hardacre and Erhart set up Bendell scored 3:57 into the final period to take a 4-2 lead while Kennedy cut the lead to 4-3 with Luke Dosan’s eighth goal of the season. Clayton Deutsch and JD Coady set up what would be the final Kennedy goal of the season.
Larson added a shorthanded goal for the Stars to take a 5-3 lead, 8:08 into the final period.
Tyler Jost led Kennedy with 26 points (6 goals), Logan Dosan and Deutsch added 25 and 23 points, respectively.
Southwest’s season came to an end with a 2-1 loss at No. 3 seeded Orono on Feb. 24.
Erhart and Hardacre set up Bendell’s 13th goal of the season which tied the quarterfinal 7:41 into the second period. Orono’s John Engebretson scored both goals including the opener 36 seconds into the period and the game-winner coming 9:03 into the final period.
Southwest sophomore Jannes Kamp made 31 saves in only his 11th start of the season after stopping 41 shots in a 3-3 tie at Armstrong/Cooper on Feb. 15.
Erhart and Bendell each finished with 30 points on the season as Erhart led the squad with 18 goals and Bendell led tey team with 17 assistants. Hardacre and Greiner finished with 23 and 20 points, respectively.
The semifinals and finals will be played at St. Louis Park rec center starting with Saturday’s semifinals. No. 1 Minneapolis faces No. 4 Providence Academy at 5 p.m. followed by Orono playing No. 2 Delano at 7 p.m.
The finals are set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Section 2AA
Eighth-seeded Jefferson (10-16) came up short in a 7-2 loss at No. 1 Eden Prairie to open play in Section 2AA on Feb. 24.
Eden Prairie built a 3-1 lead as all four goals in the opening period came within a 2:05 stretch. Jaguars senior AJ Wang put the visitors on the board with a power-play goal thanks to assists from Gordy Gombold and Nick Hatton.
A scoreless second period gave way to another scoring flurry with Eden PRairie’s Ryan Koering scoring twice within a span of 2:28 earl in the third period.
Wang picked up his second power-play goal of the season and 11th goal of the season in the final moments of the contest. His 31 points led the team while Gombold’s 19 goals led the team and 27 points were second-best this season.
Jefferson junior goaltender Luke Swanson made a season-high 53 saves to give him 955 saves on the season. He posted a 3.14 goals-against average and .915 saves percentage with two shutouts.
Other quarterfinal scores:
No. 4 Prior Lake defeated No. 5 Holy Family 3-1; No. 2 Minnetonka defeated No. 7 Shakopee 3-1 and No. 3 Chaska defeated No. 6 Chanhassen 3-2.
Saturday’s semifinals will be played at Braemar Arena with No. 1 Eden Prairie facing No. 4 Prior Lake at noon followed by No. 2 Minnetonka facing No. 3 Chaska at 4 p.m.
The semifinal winners will meet at Braemar at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
