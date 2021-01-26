Southwest Christian/Richfield jumps to four-goal lead to improve to 3-0 with two goals from Andrew Erhart
Despite missing the top five scorers from last season’s roster, Holy Angels boys hockey opened the 2020-21 season with an offensive bang.
The Stars used a season-opening 11-3 win over Minnehaha Academy to begin the season strong with 13 different skaters picking up at least a point.
Sam Schaffer led the way with four goals and Noah Hermanson also tallied four points including a hat trick. Jack Bartfield had three assists and Carter Hermanson tossed in two assists.
Third-year starting goaltender Matthew Syverson made 31 saves in preparations for the Jan. 23 home opener against Southwest Christian/Richfield.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (3-0), dressed in the maroon Richfield sweaters, pulled out a 5-2 win on the ice the two teams each call home.
Southwest Christian also uses the Chaska Community Center and Victoria Ice Arena in addition to RIA and jumped to a 4-0 lead less than three minutes into the second period.
Andrew Erhart pounced on a loose puck in the Southwest Christian/Richfield defensive zone before going the length of the ice on a breakaway, converting the opportunity 1:46 into the second period. Only 46 seconds later Ollie Yuhas fired a shot from the blue line over Syverson’s shoulder to make it a 4-0 advantage.
Both teams had quality scoring chances in the first period but Jackson Olimb and Erhart each scored 17 seconds apart in the final minute for the Stars dressed in Richfield red.
Both teams stayed on their respective benches during intermission.
Southwest Christian/Richfield’s Joey Michelizzi added a shorthanded goal 71 seconds into the third period to pull ahead 5-0.
Holy Angels broke up Max Levin’s shutout bid starting with Bartfield scoring on the power play at 5:27 of the period followed just over three minutes later by Nik Johnson’s even-strength goal with an assist going to Bartfield.
Griswold said his Holy Angels squad is deeper than last season with four complete lines. “We’re young on defense but have experienced back plus Syverson being a third-year guy in goal for us,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of competition between the third and fourth lines with six guys who can play several roles for us.”
Schaffer and the Hermansons each return for a third season with AHA in addition to senior captain Eli Padilla. “In years past we’ve relied on those top-end guys for our scoring,” Griswold said. “This year we are much more balanced with scoring but we will still need our top guys to be the top guys every night plus we have five defensemen who can all handle the puck. We’re going to play a more uptempo style of game.”
A longtime independent hockey team without a conference, Holy Angels joins the IMAC this season.
The season-opener win over Minnehaha Academy was also the conference opener.
Griswold was in contact with Blake Activities Director Nick Rathman about joining the conference for boys hockey.
Instead of trying to fill an independent schedule, Griswold said a dozen of the 18 games are filled by conference opponents, which allowed him to focus on coaching more instead of trying to find more games to fill the schedule.
Southwest Christian/Richfield opened the season with a 6-2 win over New Ulm at Sleepy Eye on Jan. 16 before earning a 4-2 win over Chanhassen in Victoria on Jan. 21.
Olimb and Erhart each have five points on the season, sitting one point behind sophomore Caleb Bendell who had two goals each against New Ulm and Chanhassen.
Lavin, a senior, has stood tall between the pipes making 76 saves in three starts, all wins. He has a .927 saves percentage for the Stars.
