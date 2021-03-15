Alex Keavney scored just 3:01 into a 4-1 win over Highland Park
Kennedy senior defenseman Alex Keavney scored his first varsity goal to spark the Eagles to a 2-0 win over St. Paul Highland Park at Bloomington Ice Garden on March 9.
The Eagles opened the game with three shots and found the back of the Scots goal off a wrist shot on a feed from Connor Martin 4:01 into the contest.
Senior Kiran Heifel-Zastrow stole the puck on the forecheck in front of the Highland goal before flicking the puck past the Scots goalie 1:!3 later. It was his third goal of the season.
Sophomore Clayton Deutsch also picked up his third goal of the season late in the second period on a power play with assists going to junior Tyler Jost and senior captain Carter Lansdale.
Parker Magnuson and Joey Workman set up Jost to make it 4-0 for Kennedy midway through the third period before a late power-play goal by the Scots in the final two minutes.
Skophammer made 27 saves for the first of consecutive wins for the first time in 2021.
Shutout at Sibley
Two nights later Kennedy added a 2-0 win over Henry Sibley at West St. Paul Arena, thanks to Skophammer’s 28-save shutout performance and goals from Martin and Parker Magnuson.
Magnuson’s goal was his team-high ninth goal on 11 points. Jost assisted on both goals to give him 11 points. Both trailed senior Joey Workman who picked up an assist in each win to boast a team-best 13 points on nine assists.
The Eagles killed off all eight Warrior power plays and went 1-for-6 with the man-advantage.
