Southwest Christian/Richfield comeback falls short against Orono
After a late start to the season, the typical section tournament excitement was underway about two weeks after the state tournament usually wraps up.
In Section 3AA, two of the three favorites, according to seeding, advanced from the opening round March 17. Fourth-seed Jefferson was upset by No. 5 Park of Cottage Grove in a 3-2 loss at Bloomington Ice Garden.
No. 2 Rosemount advanced with a 5-1 win over No. 7 Eagan and No. 3 Burnsville ended No. 6 Eastview’s season with a 3-2 final.
Park used a three-goal second period to power past the home team after senior Brett Herbert scored the opener late in the first period for the Jaguars.
It was his eighth goal of the season as he finished with goals in back-to-back games.
Park took a 2-1 lead less than six minutes into the second period before senior Colton Ganske tied the game with his second goal of the season at 10:19 of the period. Assists went to Brady Burton and Benny Goedderz, the top two scorers for Jefferson this season.
Goedderz led the way with 27 points on 16 assists and Burton was second with 21 points on 14 assists as each played in 18 games.
Jefferson junior Gordy Gombold took a five-minute major and 10-minute game misconduct penalty at 12:07 and the Wolfpack finally converted with the man-advantage with 42 seconds left in the period.
The Jaguars came out flying in the third period but couldn’t get anything past Conner Nelson who stopped all 13 shots in the final period compared to Jefferson’s Ryan Seitz who stopped both shots on goal in the period.
Park was stopped by top-seeded St. Thomas by a 5-1 score during Saturday’s semifinals. Rosemount topped Burnsville 5-3 in the other semifinal.
Rosemount traveled to St. Thomas for the section final on Wednesday, March 24.
Section 2A
No. 8 Mound Westonka ended No. 9 Kennedy’s season by a 7-2 score March 16 in the play-in game. The Whitehawks fell at top-seeded Breck by a 5-1 score Thursday.
Scoring for the Eagles were Tyler Jost (assists from Clayton Deutsch and Carter Lansdale) and Luke Dosan (assist from Connor Martin) in the second and third periods. Kennedy goaltender Luke Skophammer made 38 saves.
No. 6 Orono secured a 5-4 win at No. 3 Southwest Christian/Richfield, despite the Stars.
Sixth-seeded Orono visited the Richfield Ice Arena to face No. 3 seed Southwest Christian/Richfield in another quarterfinal Thursday, March 18.
Southwest took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission on a goal from Caleb Bendell and assists from Ryan Odefey and Truman Haugen. Orono scored three times in the middle period to carry a 3-1 lead into the final 17 minutes with two goals from Brook Fegers.
The visitors made it 4-1 just over six minutes into the third period before the Stars mounted a strong comeback over the final 10 minutes of the game.
A power-play goal from Matt Stuessi came less than a minute later followed by a shorthanded goal from Andrew Erhart with Stuessi on the assist at the 12:25 mark to make it a 4-3 game. Just under three minutes later Odefey tied the game up with assists from Brody Hardacre and Bendell.
Orono scored the game-winner with 14 seconds left in regulation off the stick of Fin Jevne for the 5-4 final as the teams combined to put 95 shots on target. Junior Issac Haugen return to the goal for the Stars made 46 saves. He finishes the season with a 4-3-0 record with a .901 saves percentage and a 3.00 goals-against average.
Quarterfinals
No. 4 Minneapolis def. No. 5 Providence Academy 3-2
No. 2 Delano def. No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper 6-0
Semifinals
Delano def. Orono 4-1
Breck def. Minneapolis 5-3
Final
Delano at Breck, Wednesday, March 24
