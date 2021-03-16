Jefferson runs winning streak to three to build momentum heading into sections
Jefferson honored its big senior class with a 4-0 shutout win over Buffalo March 8.
The 13 seniors were honored after the game with a brief ceremony as the mood was even brighter following a third consecutive win and second shutout in three contests.
The Jaguars had eight days between games after St. Louis Park and Holy Family canceled games March 4 and 6, respectively.
Senior captain Benny Goedderz scored the fourth goal of the evening and third on the power play in support of sophomore Luke Swanson, who earned his first shutout and varsity win.
The senior class provided all of the scoring with two goals from Blake Wandmacher to give him three goals on the season. Goedderz picked up his eighth goal plus an assist, Brady Burton had one goal and two assists and classmate Kyle Davis had three assists.
Hastings completes comeback
Jefferson appeared to be well onto its way of a fourth straight win after scoring four times in the first period at Hastings March 11.
Hastings chipped away at the lead eventually skating away with a 5-4 overtime victory, scoring 90 seconds into the extra session.
Lahl and Daniels gave the Jaguars a 2-0 lead after Hastings took an early five-minute major penalty for goalie interference. The goals came 18 seconds apart less than seven minutes into the game.
Gombold made it 3-0 46 seconds later with an assist Ganske before Hastings broke up the Jaguars run.
After Hastings took a second five-minute boarding penalty, Goedderz made it 4-1 with assists from Davis and Herbert at 13:42.
Another quick goal, coming 58 seconds later, pulled Hastings back 4-2 before the first intermission.
Raiders’ Jake Harris scored the second goal and the winning goal 90 seconds into overtime.
Jax Schauer scored for Hastings in the second and third periods to force overtime after scoring 6:56 into the third period.
Despite being outshot 24-4 in the first period, the Jaguars appeared to be in command of the game. But Hastings outshot Jefferson 27-15 over the final two periods and overtime.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
