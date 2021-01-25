The electricity on the ice remains in Bloomington rivalry game
Jefferson converted all four power-play chances in a 7-2 win over Kennedy in the crosstown rivalry game played at Bloomington Ice Garden Jan. 19.
The seven goals came after tough losses at Minnetonka (8-0, Jan. 14) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (5-2, Jan. 16) in the Metro West Conference opener.
Eleven different skaters picked up at least a point against Kennedy, including four points (two goals) from senior captain Benny Goedderz and three points (two goals) from senior Pierce Thomka.
Goedderz carried the Player of the Night team belt, a replica red WWE World Championship belt, away from BIG along with his skates, helmet and stick Tuesday evening.
“It’s a big game when you play the crosstown rival and I thought we showed up pretty well, got the legs going and overall had a good team win,” Goedderz said after the big learning curves against Minnetonka and BSM. “I felt we were on our heels a lot [against Minnetonka] but bounced back a lot and showed up to play against Benilde and it’s setting up a good future for us and we’ll start getting the wins rolling here.”
Thomka and Goedderz opened the scoring with power-play goals in the opening period against Kennedy before a wide-open seven-goal stretch over seven minutes in the second period to extend the Jaguars lead to 5-2.
Goedderz added a second goal coming 21 seconds into the third period before assisting with Nick Hatton on Aran Daniels’ power-play goal late to account for the final 7-2 score.
Chaska skated off the ice at BIG with a 4-1 win over the Jaguars thanks to a three-goal outburst in the final period. Jefferson grabbed the early lead thanks to a goal from Parker Boone with assists from Colton Ganske and Kyle Davis in the final four minutes of the period.
Chaska finally solved Jaguars goalie Ryan Seitz to tie the game at 1-1 at the 5:49 mark of the second period, despite holding a 33-6 shots edge through 34 minutes of play. The Hawks outshot Jefferson 13-4 in the first period and 20-2 in the second period.
“We felt we got better from the first game and even today from the first period to the last we are getting better so that’s encouraging,” Jaguars coach Mike Terwilliger said of the progress despite an ultra-tough start to the schedule.
Kennedy
Kennedy junior Parker Magnuson scored all three of the Eagles’ goals in the opening two games of the season.
He scored midway through the second period of a 7-1 loss to Chanhassen on Jan. 16 then scored both goals during the second period of the Jan. 19 contest against Jefferson.
Junior defenseman Logan Dosan leads the team with four points including three assists. He set up both of Magnuson’s tallies against Jefferson then added a goal and assist during Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss at St. Louis Park.
Dosan set-up Tyler Josts’ power-play goal 7:44 into the second period to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. He scored another go-ahead goal, 1:18 into the third period with assists from Joey Workman and Jost.
Senior Reese Pellwitz scored his first goal of the season, 2:!8 into Saturday’s game unassisted on the power play. Jack Manning gave Kennedy the 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Clayton Deutsch and Connor Martin set up the goal.
Kennedy (0-3) held a 36-22 shots edge in the game, including a 13-1 margin in the third period but the Orioles (3-0-1) outshot the Eagles 3-0 in overtime.
Chanhassen scored less than one minute into the first and again in the second periods of the season-opener at BIG on Jan. 16 en route to a 7-1 win over the Eagles. The Storm held a 40-23 shots edge for the game including a 15-4 margin in the opening period.
Junior Lucas Skophammer made 33 saves against Chanhassen and 23 saves against Jefferson.
New rules
Instead of heading for the locker rooms, both teams found folding chairs in what typically is the concession area outside Rink 1 including the hallway and area between the ice and wall to form makeshift locker rooms.
All of the players came to the rink ready to play with skates in hand and had to promptly exit the arena afterward.
Goedderz said the changes throw a wrench into the season but they’re willing to do it if it means playing hockey once again.
“We’ve got to keep doing what we can control and we’re playing hockey. That’s all that matters,” he said. As for that first shift in an actual game at BIG instead of practice wasn’t lost on the senior. “First shift tonight was a little bit different than it normally would with the fans but as soon as play got going it was back to normal and always a big game against Kennedy and we handled it well.”
At Pagel for the season-opener at Minnetonka, he said the rest was there from only playing on the frozen ponds or rinks, wherever they could find a spot to skate. “It took us a little bit to get our legs going in that one.”
Terwilliger is thankful to be playing games again. “We told them the first day back that yeah, this is hard, it stinks but no more complaining after today,” he said of dealing with the protocols. The summer skating was different with small groups and other procedures intended to keep everyone as safe as possible. “Then due to COVID, we shutdown after four weeks and then in November and December we were unsure if we would even play because of the school board so that was stressful for the kids.”
He noted the leadership and maturity on the squad, made up of 13 seniors including Goedderz, Brett Herbert, and Nick Hutton to lead by example and stay as organized as possible.
“Normally, they would hang out at Benny’s house but they really shouldn’t so that’s hard,” Terwilliger said. “Between the periods we talk, sometimes too much, but Ben and Herbert are talking to the forwards and Nick is talking to the defense so that is helpful.”
Seniors who aren’t captains aren’t afraid to speak up like Blake Wandmacher and Parker Boone. “You don’t need a letter to be a leader,” Terwilliger said.
During the shutdown, Goedderz said they did virtual team meetings 4-out-of-5 days a week either small group or large group, and guest speakers on Wednesdays.
One of the guest speakers was NBCSN analyst Pierre McGuire, who coached Terwilliger in college at St. Lawrence.
Sundays are reserved for player-organized outdoor ice time, typically at an area park like Brookside. “We’ve been playing a lot of outdoor hockey and we try to get as many guys out there and we’ve had almost a full team and a goalie so that’s been really nice. It’s just a lot of good team-building morale.”
After Tuesday’s game, Goedderz and Kennedy captain Carter Lansdale shared a few moments together on the ice, taking photos as seniors. The two are good friends, growing up playing on the same youth hockey teams and they continue that friendship. “I respect his game and he respects mine and we’re good buds on and off the ice,” Goedderz said.
