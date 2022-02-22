Stars earn No. 4 seed in 6AA, Jaguars eighth in 2AA while Kennedy and Southwest Christian/Richfield met in 2A opener
With the regular season completed, area boys hockey teams turn their attention to sections, which began Feb. 15 with four Round 1 games in Section 2A, including No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Southwest Christian/Richfield at Richfield Ice Arena.
Quarterfinals are Feb. 24 with semifinals Feb. 26 and finals set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2.
Holy Angels received the No. 4 seed in the always loaded Section 6AA and Jefferson is the No. 8 at seed in Section 2AA.
Holy Angels
A remarkable regular season came to a close with a 6-5 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Feb. 17 at Richfield Ice Arena.
It was a back-and-forth affair from the start with the Stars scoring three times over the final five minutes of the opening period on goals from Nik Johnson, Jack Bartfield and Noah Hermanson.
The Wings flipped the script in the second period, scoring three times in a span of less than two minutes to take a 4-3 lead at the midway point of the game.
Alex Lesnar’s power play goal in the final two minutes secured a 4-4 score going into the final period.
After Henry Lechner’s power play goal made it 5-4 at the 3:52 mark of the period, Rick Nelson made it 6-4 13 seconds later.
Armstrong/Cooper made it a one-goal game scoring with 17 seconds on the clock.
Lechner, Margarit and Nelson each had three-point games and different Stars picked up at least a point to extend the current winning streak to seven games.
Holy Angels used a 4-goal second period to surge past Breck 6-1 on Feb. 15. The outburst spanned just under four minutes with goals from Johnson, Noah Hermanson, Nelson and Charlie Cline. Cline added a goal and assist on both third period goals. The junior assisted on another second period goal for his first four-point game. He has 21 points on 10 goals in 24 contests.
Boasting a 21-3-1 record, matching the most wins since the 2008-09 season. The Stars finished fifth in the state in goals per game (5.24), 10th in goals against (2.08) and special teams were top-notch with the state’s best penalty kill (.941) and second-best power play (.389).
So far in February Holy Angels has outscoring the opposition 41-15 in six games, hitting 9-1 scores against St. Paul Academy and Duluth Marshall to go along with three games decided by two goals or less, including a 3-2 win at Osseo and 6-4 win at Buffalo Feb. 5 and 8, respectively.
Southwest Christian/Richfield
After settling for a 2-2 tie against Kennedy Dec. 21, Southwest Christian/Richfield will have another chance to face the Eagles at Richfield Ice Arena as the sixth-seeded Stars opened Section 2A play against 11th-seed Kennedy Feb. 22, after this edition went to press.
Andrew Erhart tied the game 64 seconds after Kennedy’s Nathan Vodovnik took a 2-1 lead just over three minutes into the third period.
The Stars (10-13-2) ended the season with one win since Jan. 22, a 5-4 overtime victory over Mound Westonka in a game played in Richfield. After assisting on the opening goal of the game, Caleb Bendell scored the winner five minutes into overtime with Erhart on the assist.
Erhart scored his team-high 16th goal in the third period of a 5-1 loss at Osseo on Feb. 17 while goaltender Isaac Haugen made 30 saves.
Southwest earned a 3-3 tie at Armstrong/Cooper on Feb. 15 after opening a 2-0 lead in the first period on goals from Josh Larson and Erhart, 2:30 apart. Despite being outshot 44-21 in the game including a 6-4 margin in overtime, the Stars kept it close on the scoreboard.
Junior Caleb Bendell tied it up just under 14 minutes into the final period with his team-high 26th point of the season and 10th goal. Stars sophomore goaltender Jannes Kamp made 41 saves, his sixth game with more than 40 saves in 10 games. He turned away 56 shots in an 8-1 loss to Blake on Feb. 8.
Jefferson
Jefferson (10-15) wrapped up the regular and Metro West Conference season with a 5-1 win at Waconia Feb. 18 by bunching goals together.
Jefferson used two goals from Gordy Gombold while Joey Kubas and AJ Wang each picked up a pair of assists including Gombold’s opening goal 12 minutes into the contest. Four minutes later, senior Kyler Dawson picked up his third goal of the season.
Junior Sam Mickelson made it 3-0 at 15:07 into the second period before senior Nick Hatton pushed the lead to 4-0 only six seconds later. Mickelson set up Hatton’s goal to give him a second multi-point game of the season.
Gombold made it 5-0 with his 19th goal the season and fourth goal over the previous three games.
Hatton scored the lone goals against St. Louis Park and the 4-1 loss at Chaska on Feb. 10. Wang broke up Chaska’s shutout bid with a third-period power play goal in what turned out to be a 5-1 final score.
The win stopped a three-game losing streak including a rare home-and-home series with Chaska Feb. 8 and 10. The co-conference champion Hawks won 5-1 and 4-1, respectively before St. Louis Park added a 4-1 win over the Jaguars on Senior Night at Bloomington Ice Garden Feb. 12.
Kennedy
Kennedy (6-18-1) wrapped up a busy final week of the regular season playing five games in seven days going 2-3 during that stretch.
After a 5-4 win over Somerset (Wis.) on Feb. 12, Kennedy returned to Metro West Conference play with a 4-1 loss at Orono on Feb. 14.
The game featured 77 combined shots and three power play goals. Luke Dosan was set up by Logan Dosan and Tyler Jost for the lone Kennedy goal coming on the power play just before the 11-minute mark of the second period to make it a 1-1 contest. Less than three minutes later Orono broke the tie with a power play goal.
Eagles sophomore goalie Dom Walton made 38 saves.
Two nights later Mound Westonka collected a 4-2 win over Kennedy during a five-goal third period. Junior Clayton Deutsch picked up his eighth goal of the season on the power play, 11:46 seconds into the final period to make it a 3-1 game. After a Whitehawks goal at 12:19, Logan Dosan continued his points streak with his 10th goal of the season to make it a 4-2 final score. He had nine points in four games in a stretch of five days.
Chanhassen visited BIG on Saturday to finish the Metro West Conference schedule with an 8-1 win over the Eagles. Junior Nathan Vodovnik scored his third goal of the season coming early in the second period as Walton and Luke Skophammer made 23 combined saves.
Section 2A
Round 1 games played Feb. 22
No. 9 Hutchinson at No. 8 Breck
No. 11 Kennedy at No. 6 Southwest Christian/Richfield
No. 10 Waconia at No. 7 Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer
Quarterfinals
Breck/Hutch winner at No. 1 Minneapolis
No. 5 Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at No. 4 Providence Academy
Southwest/Kennedy winner at No. 3 Orono
Mound/Waconia winner at No. 2 Delano
Semifinals at St. Louis Park Rec Center at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Finals at Park rec center 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2
Section 2AA
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Jefferson at No. 1 Eden Prairie
No. 5 Holy Family at No. 4 Prior Lake
No. 7 Shakopee at No. 2 Minnetonka
No. 6 Chanhassen at No. 3 Chaska
Semifinals at Braemar Arena, noon and 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26
Finals at Braemar Arena, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2
Section 6AA
Quarterfinals
No. 8 Hopkins at No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s
No. 5 Blake at No. 4 Holy Angels
No. 7 Armstrong/Cooper at No. 2 Edina
No. 6 St. Louis Park at No. 3 Wayzata
Semifinals at Bloomington Ice Garden, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Finals at BIG 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 2
