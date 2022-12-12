Deutsch collects hat trick in wild 13-goal affair 

The Kennedy boys hockey team is still searching for its first win, three games in after a wild comeback against New Prague fell short in an 8-5 final on Dec. 6 before closing out the week with a 7-1 loss to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Dec. 9.

Clayton Duetsch
Kennedy captain Clayton Duetsch (13) had a hat trick and assist in an 8-5 loss to New Prague on Dec. 6. 
Noah Thornburg
Kennedy senior Noah Thornburg, left, traps his New Prague counterpart along the boards at Bloomington Ice Garden during their 8-5 loss on Dec. 6. 
Rohr Brockman
Kennedy junior goaltender Rohr Brockman, left, made 33 saves against New Prague on Dec. 6. 

