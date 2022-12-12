The Kennedy boys hockey team is still searching for its first win, three games in after a wild comeback against New Prague fell short in an 8-5 final on Dec. 6 before closing out the week with a 7-1 loss to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Dec. 9.
Kennedy captain Clayton Deutsch had three goals including a power play then short-handed goal in the third period. He also set up the Eagles’ first goal coming 10:16 into the second period from Ryan Butala to break up the 6-0 Trojans start.
Kennedy’s Zander Karow set up Thomas Fuller for the final goal coming at 16:40 to make it 8-5 as the Eagles scored four times on just 12 shots in the period. New Prague finished the game with a 50-25 shots edge.
Senior defenseman Nate Vodovnik scored the lone Kennedy goal in the third period of a 7-1 loss to Litchfield on Saturday.
The Dragons scored four goals during the second period while Kennedy held a 28-25 shots edge in the game.
Jaguars
After consecutive shutout losses at Cloquet (6-0, Dec. 3) and at Orono (4-0, Dec. 6), Jefferson scored a season-best three goals in a 5-3 defeat to Hopkins on Dec. 8 at Bloomington Ice Garden.
Jaguars sophomore Charlie Bartsh tied it up just over six minutes into the game with assists from Bodie Dahl and Taylor Cossette before Hopkins took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Joe Kubas tied the game at 2-2 just 29 seconds into the third period and assisted on Grant Baker’s goal to chip into the Hopkins’ 4-3 lead just over nine minutes into the period.
Royals’ Louis Degiulio pushed the visitors lead back to 5-3 with one minute left in regulation to spoil Jefferson’s hopes.
Fifth-ranked (Class A) Orono outshot Jefferson 51-19 in the Dec. 6 Metro West Conference opener in a 4-0 final score.
Jefferson hosted Eagan on Wednesday before traveling to Chanhassen for a 2 p.m. start at the Victoria Recreation Center on Saturday in a Metro West Conference match.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.