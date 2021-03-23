Jaguars, Eagles earn upsets in section openers
Richfield is headed back to the Section 3-3A final after Saturday’s 73-61 win over St. Croix Lutheran in what was the final home game for the Spartans this season.
The Spartans learned earlier in the week that leading scorer senior Lamar Grayson was one of 10 semifinalists for the Minnesota Mr. Basketball award, which will be narrowed to five March 30, with the winner announced during the state tournament.
Grayson continued to shine, contributing 27 points, while junior Mitchell January and senior Ryan Miles added 18 and 11 points, respectively, as Richfield built a 34-23 lead by halftime and kept pace with their Tri-Metro Conference counterparts in the second half. The Crusaders won the previous meeting at Richfield High School6 68-57 on Feb. 23.
Richfield received the No. 2 seed behind South St. Paul (19-1), which will host the final on Thursday, March 25.
The Packers advanced with an 84-67 win over Holy Angels (8-11) in the other semifinal on Saturday, using a 48-23 lead in the first half to build more than enough cushion despite a Stars 44-36 run in the second half.
South St. Paul’s Shawn West-Zimpel led the way with 26 points, while Alonzo Dodd added 20 points plus seven rebounds and eight assists.
Holy Angels’ senior Theo Doran finished with 21 points, Bryce Boyd added 15 points and Emmett Johnson had 10 points.
South St. Paul opened sections with a 100-71 win over Kennedy (2-16) on Wednesday, March 17. It was the third time the Packers hit the century mark as including 23 points from West-Zimpel and a triple-double from Dodd with 21 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.
Kennedy senior Amarion Hanspard led the way with 23 points, Martin added 14 points and eighth-grader Jaleel Donley finished with 10 points.
Ninth-seeded Kennedy won its section opener against No. 8 St. Paul Harding by a 70-37 final score March 15 in the play-in game before traveling to South St. Paul.
The Eagles limited Harding to 19 points in the opening half, holding a 38-19 edge that continued in the second half on a 32-18 run.
Section 2-4A
Jefferson (11-9) scored a 59-57 upset win at Edina as the No. 5 seed stayed ahead of the fourth-seeded hosts March 16 before traveling to top-seeded Shakopee Friday, March 19.
The win was the third straight for the Jaguars, which used a three-point halftime lead to create enough space down the stretch.
Freshman guard Daniel Freitag led the way with 18 points, followed by seniors Jeremy Wanguhu with 14 points and Sam Wanzek with 12 points. Senior Isaac Freitag added 10 points and junior Aidan Atkins finished with five points.
The Hornets used 27 points from Gabe Jobe and 18 points from Brady Helgren. Wanguhu came through with the decisive defensive stop at the end to steal the ball and made a free throw in the final moments.
Shakopee led 22-14 at the break and both teams scored 26 points in the second half.
Jefferson’s defense forced turnovers early but couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities early on. Jefferson closed the gap in the second half on a 9-0 run to cut it to 38-31 before McGraw and Nick Katona made clutch baskets for the Sabers.
Wanguhu launched a late 3-pointer to finish with nine points, while Daniel Freitag led the way with 11 points.
McGraw scored 18 points in his return to the floor after missing 10 games and Katona added 12 points.
Section 3-3A
No. 9 Kennedy def. No. 8 Harding 70-37
No. 1 South St. Paul def. Kennedy 100-71
No. 5 Holy Angels def. No. 4 Highland Park 75-64
No. 2 Richfield def. No. 7 Sibley 77-57
No. 3 St. Croix Lutheran def. No. 6 St. Thomas 56-31
Semifinals
South St. Paul def. Holy Angels 84-67
Richfield def. St. Croix Lutheran 73-61
Final
Richfield at South St. Paul, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25
Section 2-4A
No. 1 Shakopee def. No. 8 Chanhassen 73-46
No. 5 Jefferson def. No. 4 Edina 59-57
No. 2 Eden Prairie def. No. 7 Prior Lake 71-45
No. 3 Chaska def. No. 6 Minnetonka 57-44
Semifinals
Shakopee def. Jefferson 48-40
Chaska def. Eden Prairie 48-45
Final
Chaska at Shakopee, 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25
