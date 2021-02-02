Jefferson wins Battle of Bloomington by 16 points
Fourth-ranked Richfield improved to 4-0 with a pair of wins last week including an 81-67 win over St. Anthony Jan. 26 to culminate a three-game homestand to open the season.
The Spartans handed St. Croix Lutheran a 76-65 defeat on Jan. 29 to stay at the top of the Tri-Metro Conference standings behind 35 points from senior guard Lamar Grayson and 17 points from junior post Jaden Wollmuth. Richfield led by four points at the half and extended that lead by a 50-43 second-half for the win. Senior guard Ryan Miles also had 10 points.
Tuesday’s win over St. Anthony was close at the break wit the Spartans leading 34-31 before a 47-36 run in the second half to prevail by 14 points.
Grayson had a game-high 28 points followed by 17 points from Wollmuth, Mitchell January added 14 points and Isaiah Casey-Hammond and Miles each contributed 11 points.
Jaguars remain unbeaten
Jefferson improved to 5-0 after a 66-50 win at crosstown rival Kennedy (1-3) Jan. 28.
The Jaguars broke the game open in an 11-3 run, entering the break by a 36-17 margin.
Jefferson junior guard Aidan Atkins had a game-high 20 points followed by 10 points from seniors Sam Wanzek and Isaac Freitag.
Kennedy had 10 players contribute points with guard Amarion Hanspard scoring nine points. Jaleel Donley, Dalton Smazal and Chris Martin each scored eight points to spread the workload around.
Kennedy came into the game off a 50-43 win on Tuesday, Jan. 26.
Jefferson’s defense continues to frustrate the opposition, limiting the opposition to 45 points per game. The Jaguars opened the season with wins over Chanhassen and St. Louis Park by seven total points (49-46 against Chan and 54-50 against Park).
Jefferson junior Hayden Holland scored a season-high 15 points in a 50-42 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Jan. 23.
The Jaguars began the final week of January with a 68-37 win at Henry Sibley, Jan. 26 including a 38-16 run in the second half. Wanzek scored a game-high 23 points.
The Jaguars host fifth-ranked Chaska Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. to wrap up the first trip through the Metro West Conference.
Kennedy hosts Cooper Thursday, Feb. 4 and travels to Benilde-St. Margaret’s Tuesday, Feb. 9.
After hosting Holy Angels in a rematch of the Section 3-3A final from last March, Richfield visits Columbia Heights Friday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. and hosts DeLaSalle Tuesday, Feb. 9, also at 7 p.m.
