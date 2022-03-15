Kennedy, Holy Angels bow out in first round to end boys hoops season
Richfield and Hutchinson knew each other from playing to a 76-67 Tigers win at Richfield High School Feb. 26. The loss stopped the Spartans’ three-game winning streak and St. Paul Johnson escaped with a 73-71 win over the Spartans three nights later on March 1 before Richfield wrapped up the regular season with an 84-74 win over St. Paul Como Park in what ultimately would be the final home game for the Spartans.
Richfield, fifth-seed, headed west on Highway 7 to face No. 4 Hutchinson in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals March 9, leaving with a 58-54 defeat and a 13-13 record after consecutive section championship runs.
Richfield opened a 30-21 halftime lead but Hutchinson more than made up the difference on a 37-24 run in the second half.
Sam Rensch led Hutch with 23 points, while Richfield countered with three starters who had at least 14 points, led by senior Jaden Wollmuth with 18 points, Jaedyn Patterson had 16 points and Bryce Joerger finished with 14 points. Casey Gay and Ejnar Hewitt finished with four and two points, respectively.
Rensch had 35 points in the Feb. 26 meeting, while Wollmuth finished with 29 points and CJ Armstrong had 15 points.
Missing from the final stretch of the season was senior Mitchell January who scored 24 points in an 84-76 win over Twin Cities Academy on Feb. 25.
Holy Angels
No. 6 Holy Angels (10-17) came up short at No. 3 Mound Westonka 61-48 in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals on March 9.
The Stars used 19 points from senior guard Emmett Johnson and 13 points from junior AJ Boarman, while the Whitehawks opened a 32-13 lead. It was too much for the visitors to overcome, despite outscoring Mound Westonka 35-29. Mason Scroggins and Rob Issa each had seven points and Jaylen Boehm-Peterson added two points, while senior captain Aiden Smith was kept off the scoresheet.
Holy Angels ended the season on a 2-7 run, including a 93-65 win at Brooklyn Center Feb. 14 and a 64-48 win over Maranatha in the regular-season finale March 3. The win over Maranatha featured 21 points from Issa and 10 points from Johnson.
Kennedy
Ninth-seeded Kennedy (6-19) closed out its season with a 69-50 loss at No. 1 Orono in the Section 6AAA quarterfinals on March 9.
The Spartans opened strong to build a 37-19 lead by halftime and kept that advantage going with a 32-31 second-half score to complete the three-game season sweep of the Eagles.
Kennedy 6-foot-4 senior Ramone Walker led the way with 14 points, while classmate Subaib Freitekh finished with nine points and eight points from senior Dalton Smazal. Le’Anthony Wright-Ponder and Marques Monroe added seven and six points, respectively.
The two teams met to close out Orono’s first season as part of the Metro West Conference with an 87-54 win March 3 after winning their Jan. 31 meeting 76-68.
Orono faced Mound Westonka in the section final March 17.
