Walker, Monroe lead Eagles with 21 and 12 points to head into winter break on a high note

Kennedy boys basketball improved to 2-2 following a 65-54 win over Cristo Rey Jesuit on Dec. 20 in a game played at Target Center.

Sonte LaJeunesse-Wood,Jaylen Boehm-Peterson
Buy Now

Kennedy's Sonte LaJeunesse-Wood goes up hard to the rim while Holy Angels' Jaylen Boehm-Peterson tries to defend on the play at the end of the first half.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments