Walker, Monroe lead Eagles with 21 and 12 points to head into winter break on a high note
Kennedy boys basketball improved to 2-2 following a 65-54 win over Cristo Rey Jesuit on Dec. 20 in a game played at Target Center.
Seniors Rayzjon Walker and Marques Monroe led the Eagles with 21 and 12 points, respectively as senior guard Tajon Pearson had nine points, putting consecutive losses behind him before entering winter break.
Kennedy dropped its opening pair of home games in a span of three days starting with a 74-64 loss to Holy Angels on Dec. 13 before Jefferson walked away with a 74-51 win on Dec. 16.
Kennedy’s senior trio of Walker, Monroe and Pearson had 20, 17 and 15 points, respectively against Holy Angels which countered with 19 points from Jaylen Boehm-Peterson and 18 points from Joe Miller IV.
The Stars led 31-28 at halftime before going on a 43-36 run over the second half to emerge with the Tri-Metro Conference victory.
Against Jefferson it was Pearson who led the way with his guard play scoring 17 points while Walker and Monroe were limited to eight and seven points, respectively.
Kennedy resumes its schedule at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center for their Rotary Holiday Classic Dec. 29-30. The Eagles open against Rochester Mayo (5-0) at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 before closing out against Rochester Lourdes (3-3) at 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Mayo’s led by senior Isaiah Hanson who had 24 points and junior Sawyer Markham who had 14 points in a 56-39 win over New Prague.
Richfield
Richfield fell to 2-3 on the season after a 74-68 loss at Minneapolis Southwest on Dec. 20. The Spartans were coming off a 88-60 victory against Fridley on Dec. 16 which saw junior guard CJ Armstrong score a season-high 31 points. Senior David Lee Jr. added 13 points, senior Zavier Hayes put up 11 points, senior Casey Gay had 10 and sophomore Jalen Hayes scored nine points.
Southwest jumped out to a 40-32 halftime lead while the scoring was more evenly distributed with four players in double digits led by Armstrong with 19 points and Jalen Hayes with 18 points. Zavier Hayes and junior Avery Wells each finished with 10 points. Lakers junior Liam Farniok had a game-high 28 points to help the team stay undefeated at 6-0.
The Spartans will participate in the 12th annual TCO Holiday Classic Dec. 28-30 at Augsburg University.
Richfield faces Osseo in the final game of the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Dec. 28. The opening games include: Hopkins vs. Cambridge at 1 p.m.; Andover vs. Southwest at 3 p.m. and Forest Lake vs. Washburn at 5 p.m.
Semifinals are scheduled for Dec. 29 with consolations at 1 and 3 p.m. and championship side matches at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The final games will be played on Friday, Dec. 30 with seventh place at 1 p.m.; fifth place at 3 p.m.; third place at 5 p.m.; and championship at 7 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
