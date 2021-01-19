Freitag, Atkins, Wanguhu spread the points around against Chanhassen
Only seven days after returning to practice inside Jefferson High School, the boys basketball team held off Chanhassen for a 49-46 win Friday, Jan. 15.
Jefferson coach Jeff Evens noted the return of high school basketball in the game notes part of the game program, which seemed almost surreal given the lack of court time leading up to the start.
“Everyone is in the same boat and the kids are benefiting from this,” Evens said as he embarks on his 35th year coaching. “As I wrote in the program, regardless of who wins the contest, everyone is a winner here because the kids get a chance to play again, especially the seniors who already missed spring sports last year and the fall was cut short. So any game you get is a bonus.”
This was also the first game for new Chanhassen head coach Corey Christopherson, proving to be a challenge for Evens, who didn’t know what to expect from the new coach. Typically, he’s got a feeling for what style of offense or defense to go against but that wasn’t the case in the opener.
Evens and longtime assistant coach Jim Williams thought of starting the game in a zone defense, “but that’s kind of cheating,” Evens said. “So instead we asked the kids to focus on what we do and we ended up with better results.”
A very good practice the day before went a long way to curb any anxiety from the coaches about how prepared the team would be. Given the number of contributors back, including a group of captains like Atkins, Wanzek and Harrison Chapple, Evens wondered how much the team would click from the start. But as he put it, “We have a fun group of kids.”
Since the Nov. 20 shutdown, Evens was able to host four weeks of virtual practices where they focused on the classroom components of the game like plays, offensive and defensive systems so when they were able to practice, the concepts wouldn’t seem so foreign.
Over the decades, Evens has amassed practice plans going all the way back to 1985, “so I don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” he said. “I can go back and look at what we did Day 4, Day 5.”
Evens went through the first 25 days of a typical season and pulled out the consistent themes to compress into those virtual, and then in-person practices.
“These kids have been dying to see people,” Evens said.
The Jaguars worked the ball around the floor looking like a team that wasn’t just coming together.
“We mentioned to the kids in practice that we were going to have to find additional ways to find points outside of our half-court offense,” Evens said. “To the kids credit we scored five second-chance buckets and executed well-enough to score 32-of-49 points in the paint.”
The unselfish play led to three players sharing the scoring load with senior captain Aidan Atkins, Isaac Freitag and junior Jeremy Wanguhu each contributing 12 points. Senior Sam Wanzek added eight points.
Freitag led the team in several categories including seven rebounds, three assists and four steals. Senior Paul Kern and Wanguhu were perfect from the free throw line and Chapple finished with a team-best plus-6 (number of points scored or given up when on the floor).
Defensive stands were a big factor in the outcome, forcing the opposition into poor decisions or generating turnovers and points in transition.
“We’ve known each other for a long time and we click really well on defense,” Atkins said of the ability for the group to take control on that end of the floor.
The teams traded baskets throughout the first half with solid ball movement in halfcourt sets or transition points when the opportunity arose.
Atkins, a Jefferson captain, scored a quick two points as the Jaguars broke the Chanhassen press with 2:40 to go in the half to retake the lead 19-18. Atkins caught the pass at midcourt with space to run. He took advantage of the defense being stretched thin to cover the entire floor and drove the lane between two Storm players for the lay-in off the glass.
Jefferson led 30-27 at the half.
Jaguars senior captain Sam Wanzek made a key pass to Wanguhu, who was cutting through the lane early in the second half, and finished the play with a polished reverse lay-up to push ahead 34-30. A transition basket by Atkins moments later extended the lead to 36-30.
Wanguhu flashed some post moves a couple of minutes later, turning away from the basket to draw the defense out before exploding past the Storm defender for two-points in the paint to make it a 38-34 lead with eight minutes to play.
After trading 3-pointers, including a corner-3 from Wanzek, Chanhassen’s Will Schleicher tied the game with a quick lay-up inside at 41-41 followed by a transition basket to give the visitors a 43-41 lead with 5:25 to go.
Jefferson went on an 8-0 run to build a 49-43 lead with three minutes to play after Freitag fed Atkins with another precise cutter in the paint.
Defensively, Jefferson distrupted the Storm making 12 steals which led to quick baskets and were able to get the free throw line 12 times.
“We wanted to get out there and get our feet wet and get that first win because it took us four games to get that first win last season,” Atkins said as the first goal was met.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Jefferson senior guard Aiden Atkins was one of three Jaguars to score 12 points in the win over Chanhassen Jan. 15.
Jefferson senior captain Harrison Chapple (33) goes up against Chanhassen senior Austin Boll during the second half of the 49-46 win at Jefferson Jan. 15.
Jefferson’s 6-foot-3 senior Jeremy Wanguhu (2) goes up strong against two Chanhassen players for a key basket during the second half. He finished with 12 points.
Jefferson senior Sam Wazek goes up with a left-handed shot near the basket in the second half Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.