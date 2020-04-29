Teacher, amateur boxer shares skills in afterschool class
Students in Richfield expressed an interest in a boxing club through the Reimagine Richfield project a few years ago when they came together with teachers to create posters about what they wanted to see from their school.
“It all started from that,” junior Austin Bell said.
Teacher Adam Fleitman knew a little bit about the sport, training as an amateur boxer through his mid-30s where he had a couple of fights.
“I learned the emotional benefits of boxing and wanted the students here to benefit from it as well,” he said, starting the after school club last year. The club uses the weight room tucked away under the large gym, accessible by a staircase between the bleachers.
Last season the club included eight first-time boxers and nearly doubled to 15 students this year.
They typically met twice a week after school in the weight room, dividing into three stations: heavy bag, mitts and conditioning. The bag and mitt stations would focus on combination punches and proper footwork then conditioning turns the attention to other areas of the body including legs and core. “We would do eight, three-minute rounds and rotate,” he said. “The kids were gassed afterward.”
Fleitman has spent the last 12 years at Richfield High School as a special education teacher, coaching softball for eight years at each level, the freshman girl’ basketball team for two years and is in his second season coaching the freshman baseball team.
He took up boxing at age 35, training at Minnesota Top Team in Eagan where he was entered in a couple of fights.
“I gained a lot of confidence and learned a lot about myself doing it, which is what I wanted the kids to get out of it,” he said.
Bell, one of the students in the club, said Fleitman is a joy to be around.
“The way he teaches [the club] members is very humanizing,” he said.
As a first-time boxer, Bell said the club helped him build self-confidence.
“I felt like I didn’t have enough muscle and couldn’t defend myself. So, having that and helping build my mental confidence in my body is something I really needed.”
A big highlight for Fleitman comes anytime a student learns something new about themselves. “Anytime a kid saw improvement in how they were getting through it, can’t beat that look.”
One of the students could only go five rounds to start and kept quitting.
“The first time he got through all eight rounds and the bell rang, his smile was priceless,” Fleitman said. “The kids who do it don’t do any other sports, so this is their chance to belong to something.”
The rest of the student body knows who is part of the boxing club with boxing club apparel, like other sports. “I also want them to be able to release the stress they have in a healthy way while gaining a sense of empowerment. That has always been the focus,” Fleitman said.
It was a struggle to get approval from school administrators.
“There is strictly no fighting other kids,” Bell said as they sparred with Fleitman but the focus is on developing through drills and less so on time in the ring throwing punches. “It’s more working out, a common misconception with boxing is you are fighting,” Bell said.
Fleitman is not going to make it back for the third year with the club as he is leaving the school district for a similar role in District 196 at Rosemount High School.
The club might not exist unless someone steps up to continue it next school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.