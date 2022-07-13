Quinstad picks up five hits in three games at Haddox Field
Bloomington Legion baseball and Red Haddox Field served as one of 16 host sites for the 96-team Gopher Classic, which had the Blue Prospects going 1-4.
The tournament continued Monday with each of the 16 site champions playing in a single-elimination bracket between four ballparks in Bloomington, Edina, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. Tuesday’s conclusion included semifinal and final games at Veterans’ Field at Minnetonka High School.
Bloomington Blue (8-14) opened Friday with losses against Post 15 East 6-0 and Moorhead Blues 4-2.
Blue rebounded with an 8-5 win over Wausau (Wisconsin) on Saturday before closing out the tournament with two losses on Sunday against Omaha (Nebraska) 10-3 and Rosemount Blue 9-1.
David Steffen and Andrew Johnson picked up the lone hits against Post 15.
Blue rallied from a 4-0 deficit against Moorhead in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring twice, but that was as close as they would get. Brendan O’Brien, Jackson Holzinger and Ty Gash each had two hits to lead the bats. Holzinger’s single in the seventh inning brought in Noah Pinette and Steffen with one out. Gash successfully advanced Holzinger and O’Brien to third and second bases, respectively to bring up Brock Edwards with two outs. Edwards ended the rally with a five-pitch strike out.
Blue pitcher Alex Crusan went six strong innings allowing four runs, one earned, on five hits with six strike outs.
Bloomington’s offense picked up on Saturday, catching Wausau on the back end of a doubleheader in what was the final game of the day.
Bloomington scored three times in the second and again in the third innings to build a 6-1 lead through three innings. Connor Quinstad went 2-for-3, scoring twice. Owen Praska scored three times and drew one of seven walks issued by Wausau.
Johnson and TJ Frein combined to strike out 11 batters for Bloomington. Frein didn’t allow a hit or walk in 2 2/3 innings.
Sunday’s loss to Omaha saw Quinstad and Braden Bender each went 2-for-3 with one RBI each. Praska struck out seven batters over five innings.
The tournament ended with a 9-1 loss to Rosemount with Blue’s lone run coming in the second inning as Frein scored from third base on a ground ball double-play off Pinette’s bat. Frein opened the inning with a single to left field.
Quinstad, Gash, Edwards and Seth Everett each also picked up a hit.
Omaha Burke won the pool to advance to Monday’s single-elimination bracket where they lost to West Fargo (N.D.) 17-2 in five innings at Haddox Field.
Editor's note: Woodbury and West Fargo played for the a spot in the final four on Monday after this edition went to press.
