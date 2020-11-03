By the slimmest of margins, Bloomington’s ballot question regarding ranked-choice voting has passed.
Needing 51% of votes cast to amend Bloomington’s charter and allow the use of ranked-choice voting for city council and mayoral elections, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website is reporting that 51.02% of the votes cast in the election were in favor of ranked-choice voting.
The 24,840 yes votes were 990 more than were cast against ranked-choice voting. Those 23,850 no votes comprised the remaining 48.98% of votes cast.
Organized collection
Ranked-choice voting was one of three questions on Bloomington’s ballot. The other two pertained to the city’s organized solid waste collection, and provided an outcome the Bloomington City Council aimed to avoid.
The city instituted its organized collection system in 2016, prompting a legal challenge from residents opposed to instituting the system without a vote by city residents. The back-and-forth legal challenge ended earlier this year when a ruling in favor of the residents was accepted by the city, which crafted two ballot questions to address the matter.
The first question, amending the city’s charter to require a resident vote in favor of replacing the competitive market for solid waste collection, passed with 54.27% of the votes. The 26,234 yes votes were 4,126 more than the 22,108 no votes.
The second question, based upon the passing of the first question, asked if the charter should be amended to prohibit the council from entering a contract with residential solid waste haulers for the exclusive rights to haul and collect trash within the city. A yes vote means voters do not favor continuing the organized collection system, while a no vote means voters approve of continuing with the system, according to the ballot language.
Although more than 54% of voters said yes to requiring a vote to change the system, more than 70% voted against changing the system. No votes for question 2 totaled 34,626, while yes votes totaled 14,242.
Vote totals are based upon the Minnesota Secretary of State’s reporting as of Tuesday night.
