The swings in market values of residential and commercial properties across Bloomington will be reflected in the city’s 2022 budget and property tax levy.
Mayor Tim Busse discussed the city’s revenue shift, budget priorities and future challenges during an Oct. 20 online budget presentation.
“More of the overall 2022 property tax amount will shift from commercial to residential,” Busse said.
The city’s property tax levy will increase 2.75% in 2022, based upon the preliminary budget and levy approved in September. The Bloomington City Council may reduce the tax levy before its final certification in December, but cannot increase it.
The city’s tax levy continues to represent about one-third of a total tax bill for Bloomington homeowners. Using his property tax statement for 2021, Busse noted that about $1,500 of his $4,800 property tax bill goes to the city, which represents 31% of the total bill. The remaining 69% of his property taxes go to Bloomington Public Schools, Hennepin County and other taxing jurisdictions.
The coronavirus pandemic affected commercial property negatively, as reduced revenue at hotels and many retail establishments have translated to negative property valuations. That decrease, combined with the robust housing market during 2021 – which saw many homes selling quickly, and some above asking price – will result in the shift in property tax revenue, Busse explained.
The city’s proposed 2.75% tax levy will result in an increase of about $1.8 million in tax revenue for the city next year, he noted. And it compares favorably to 15 metropolitan cities, he noted. Comparing the proposed tax levy of Bloomington to Minneapolis, St. Paul and 13 suburbs, the average for those cities was 5.84%, he said.
Services
The majority of property taxes fund public safety, public works services and parks and recreation, according to Busse.
The Police Department has more than 120 officers, as well as 33 full-time civilian positions, including 14 people who work in its dispatch center. The department receives more than 167,000 emergency and non-emergency calls per year, and provides a variety of services beyond typical patrolling and emergency response. The department has a bomb squad, SWAT team, animal control division and investigations unit, Busse noted.
Community engagement, training and officer wellness receive significant emphasis within the department, he added.
The Fire Department has more than 100 paid, on-call firefighters who live within 4 minutes of one of the city’s six fire stations. The department has eight full-time employees, and three battalion chiefs will be funded for the next year through federal funding. With more than 3,100 calls for service in 2020, the department’s response time was under 10 minutes 90% of the time. The goal is 7 minutes, 30 seconds, Busse said.
The city’s public works department has 182 full-time employees, and additional seasonal employees, that are responsible for city utilities, street maintenance and park maintenance.
The Parks and Recreation department has 24 full-time employees and 270 seasonal employees that oversee the city’s parks and amenities, such as Creekside Community Center, and programs the city organizes during the year, such as the Farmers Market, Busse explained.
The city’s Community Development division has more than 60 full-time employees responsible for assessing, planning, inspections and environmental health. The Community Services division oversees the city’s public health, communications and community outreach and engagement efforts, Busse said, noting the city is “a leader for equity and inclusion.”
The city also has administration, legal, financial and information technology departments that interact with residents, but largely support the staffs providing city services, he added.
The median home value in Bloomington is $307,000. Based upon the preliminary tax levy for 2022, a median-value homeowner would pay about $100 per month for city services, Busse noted.
Future challenges
Lodging and admission taxes, which fund a portion of the city’s annual budget, continue to lag behind where they were at prior to the pandemic, but the revenue has increased over 2020, yet will leave the city with about $3 million less than what was collected in 2019, according to Busse.
Beyond the fiscal challenges the pandemic presents, the city will need a more sustainable model for its Fire Department, Busse said.
Recruiting and retention has been difficult, and it’s a challenge that similar fire departments throughout Minnesota are facing. The city is authorized for 175 firefighters, and has a goal of maintaining a roster of 155. The city currently has 105 firefighters, with 12 recruits slated to join the roster, Busse explained. “That is obviously a problem,” he said.
Busse did not discuss options or alternatives that the city may consider, but noted that the budget includes an additional $1 million for duty crews, which staff the city’s fire stations during times when on-call firefighters are typically less available.
The council will review its budget proposal during its Nov. 22 meeting, will hold a truth-in-taxation hearing during its Dec. 6 meeting and will certify its budget and levy by Dec. 31, Busse said.
Video of the presentation is available online at tr.im/budget22.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.