Appreciation and humility accented a Bloomington ceremony welcoming the city’s first Black police chief last week.
Booker Hodges’ tenure in Bloomington began April 4, an occasion that was commemorated with a ceremonial swearing-in during the Bloomington City Council’s April 11 meeting. A full council chamber greeted Hodges as he took his oath of office.
His hiring is a testament to the power of belief, according to Hodges.
“I grew up in a poor household where there was love and abuse. I grew up in a neighborhood where we believed making it to the age 18 was the end of our lives because none of us were expected to live past that, if we were to believe what we saw on TV,” he said.
“I personally never believed that.”
He said the Lord blessed him by sending people that believed in him into his life. “He put people in my life who didn’t feel sorry for me. He put people in my life who really thought that I could do something,” he explained. “Having people around me who believed in me helped me believe in humanity.”
He recalled several instances in his life where people believed in him. As an 8-year-old at camp, a counselor trusted him to cut branches with a chain saw. His grandmother believed in his ability to determine where to bury his mother, who died as a result of domestic violence when he was 12, Hodges noted.
A college professor wouldn’t change a grade for him when he was failing a course, and soon to be academically suspended. That professor believed Hodges, who read at a fourth-grade level, would overcome his academic struggles and have a success story to tell, he said.
A police chief and sheriff believed that a former community activist would make a good police officer when nobody else would give him a chance, he added.
And it was God who believed in an imperfect person enough to trust him with a compassionate, smart and supportive spouse and two sons, he noted.
“A city is now believing in a person who represents many historic firsts, to lead and inspire a group of dedicated public servants who work in the most noble profession in our country during one of the most challenging times in modern history,” Hodges said. “I am that person and your Bloomington Police officers are those public servants.”
Those police officers represent the very best in society and can overcome anything, according to Hodges. “God gives his hardest assignments and toughest exams to his best students,” he said.
“I believe in us, I believe in you and I believe in the women and men he has blessed me to lead and work alongside.”
Hodges was the assistant commissioner at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, overseeing the Minnesota State Patrol, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division prior to joining the Bloomington Police Department.
John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, was among several state officials who attended the ceremony. He said Hodges was very much like a son to him, and was not surprised he is Bloomington’s police chief.
“Being a cop is where his heart, and where his soul, and where his love for community is shown the most dramatically,” Harrington said.
“I knew he was going to go back, I knew I was going to see him in a uniform, and I knew I was going to see him with stars on his collar,” he added. “I could not be prouder of this young man.”
Harrington praised Hodges’ work with the Department of Public Safety, commending him for his outreach in the community.
“When the fires raged in Minneapolis and I needed someone to go in and be the grown up, to take control, to take command, to lead, and lead in uncertain waters … he stepped forward with courage, with grace and with decisiveness,” Harrington said. “Within days of him taking command, we were seeing skies where dark clouds and fire had been just before.”
Harrington closed by calling Hodges a man of courage, integrity and honor.
City Manager Jamie Verbrugge led the search for the city’s new police chief.
“Identifying leaders in law enforcement who are willing to take on these crucial jobs, especially in today’s environment, is challenging. We made a concerted effort to make sure that we got the very best candidate possible for what we feel is the best police department in the state of Minnesota,” he said.
“It was universal that we had an outstanding candidate in Dr. Booker T. Hodges,” he added.
“Dr. Hodges is a man of tremendous experience. He’s incredibly knowledgeable, he’s highly educated, he’s a lifelong learner. And he wanted to make sure that the place that he was going to was going to be a match for his values,” Verbrugge said.
City representatives participating in the hiring process were impressed Hodges had a leadership plan when he came to his interviews, and that he had a plan that fit well with a values-based police department, Verbrugge noted.
One of the department’s values is that all residents of Bloomington see themselves in the community. “They want to see people like them working on their behalf,” he explained.
“And I think that Chief Hodges shares that viewpoint.”
“This is an exciting time, an exciting night for the city of Bloomington,” Mayor Tim Busse said in his opening remarks.
Busse said he received many comments during a reception prior to the meeting, commending the city’s choice of Hodges. “It sure is nice to have that affirmation, to know that moving forward that our new police chief is going to be so outstanding.”
Prior to his position with the Department of Public Safety, Hodges served as chief of police at Prior Lake, undersheriff at Ramsey County and sergeant at the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. He worked as a patrol watch commander, a school resource officer, a narcotics detective and a SWAT operator. His supervisory work includes the areas of professional standards, training and staff development, and internal affairs.
Hodges has a doctorate in public administration from Hamline University, a master of arts degree in public safety administration from St. Mary’s University and a bachelor of science degree in criminology and political science from Florida Southern College.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.