Religious organizations will still be able to “pray the gay away,” but the Bloomington City Council is considering an ordinance prohibiting licensed therapists and other practitioners from performing conversion therapy involving minors.
Conversion therapy is any practice performed with the intent of changing a person’s orientation or gender identity. The council discussed the topic during its Jan. 25 meeting, and raised several questions that may be answered during the council’s March 1 meeting.
The discussion included a presentation by Melissa Wurst-Persaud, manager of the city’s outreach and engagement division and staff liaison to the city’s Human Rights Commission; Mollie Bousu, the commission’s chairwoman; and Anita Smithson, a commission member.
Homosexuality was declared neither a mental illness nor a sickness in 1973 by the American Psychiatric Association, an act that was a milestone for the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community, according to Smithson.
Conversion therapy practices are ineffective in changing who a person is or who they love, and there is no accredited training, she told the council. Such therapy practices are not supported by sciences, although there are practitioners who continue to offer conversion therapy, she noted.
Smithson cited statistics that outline how conversion therapy leads to an increase in depression, anxiety, substance abuse and suicide, particularly among youth.
In 2020 a United Nations Human Rights Council statement called conversion therapy discriminatory in nature, degrading, inhuman and cruel. It creates a significant risk of torture, Bousu said.
The presentation included a video featuring an individual who described the trauma during and after conversion therapy.
Several cities have banned conversion therapy by ordinance since November 2019, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Red Wing and Winona. Rochester and Golden Valley have denounced the practice by resolution or proclamation, and other cities are considering ordinances, including Richfield and St. Louis Park, Bousu noted.
There is no federal ban on the practice, but several states have outlawed it, Minnesota not being one of them, she said.
A city ordinance prohibiting the practice would not apply to religious or individual prayer practices, but would ensure that unethical mental health providers do not provide such services in Bloomington. In doing so, the city would protect youth and families from increased rates of depression, suicide and other mental health concerns, Bousu explained.
The Human Rights Commissions recommendation of an ordinance banning the practice would include a civil citation for violations, rather than a criminal citation, she noted.
The council, supportive of the proposal, raised several questions that will be part of the discussion when a draft of an ordinance is considered next week.
Banning the practice raised several questions about how to determine when a therapist is crossing a line and how to enforce an ordinance prohibiting it.
According to OutFront Minnesota, a statewide LGBTQ advocacy organization, there are two known therapists providing conversion therapy within the city.
An ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy does not prohibit therapists from discussing sexual identity with their patients. If a therapist is trying to change someone’s gender identity, that’s clear to those who are experiencing it, according to Smithson. Youth know when a therapist is validating them rather than trying to change who they are, she noted.
Councilmember Jack Baloga said councilmembers received a significant number of emails on both sides of the issue. Arguments for and against banning conversion therapy made articulate and salient points, he said. He recommended a city ordinance should be supported by facts rather than emotions.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman also raised questions about opposition to a conversion therapy ban.
Noting that the presentation was in support of the ban, he said the council should see arguments against conversion therapy before acting upon an ordinance. If the argument is one-sided, the state should enact such a law, he said.
Efforts at the state Legislature have failed due to party-line voting, according to Smithson. An effort to enact a state law failed in the Minnesota Senate, she said.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter recommended the matter to the Human Rights Commission. He said the council has worked to show its support of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community, and an ordinance prohibiting conversion therapy shows children growing up in Bloomington that they shouldn’t be forced to change who they are, that they’re safe, he said.
More important, Coulter stated, an ordinance would prohibit a dangerous and damaging practice the council knows is happening in the city. Although there’s a perpetual debate about what constitutes a fact regarding the subject, the council is not composed of psychologists or pediatricians, and council’s decision should be based upon the findings of actual scientists, he declared.
“Conversion therapy is not sound psychological science,” Coulter said. “I would frankly go so far as to call it just quackery.”
Video of the council’s discussion is available online at tr.im/2521.
