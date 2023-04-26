City’s ranked-choice voting system will cap preferences at 3
Bloomington will continue using ranked-choice voting for its city elections this fall, but voters will be limited to voting for three candidates per race as a result of an ordinance amendment approved by the Bloomington City Council.
The amendment will also require write-in candidates seeking election to a council seat to register at the city clerk’s office at least seven days prior to the election.
The ordinance changes were discussed in February and approved by the council at its April 17 meeting.
The changes were both driven by ranked-choice voting, the system adopted by the city for its elections in 2021.
Ranked-choice voting allowed voters to rank their choices for each seat on the 2021 Bloomington City Council ballot. On election night, first-choice votes were counted. If no candidate had more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes was eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice had their second-choice vote counted instead, if a second choice had been made. The process repeated until one candidate had a majority of the remaining ballots, and hand counting of the ballots was conducted during the remainder of the week following the election.
The system was implemented after being put to a vote as a charter amendment in 2020. Needing 51% of votes in favor of ranked-choice voting in 2020, that ballot initiative received 51.19% of the votes cast, with 48.81% of voters opposing it.
The council set the ranked-choice voting guidelines in early 2021, allowing voters to rank up to six choices in any city race they were eligible to vote in. The system, which eliminates a primary election, allows for an unlimited number of eligible candidates to file for office and appear on the November ballot.
The council’s 2021 elections drew four candidates for each of its two district seats on the ballot and three candidates to its one at-large seat.
The 2023 election will limit voters to ranking three candidates for an office, a decision driven largely by the space limitation of the ballot.
City Clerk Christina Scipioni reviewed the proposed changes that will take effect this fall. The city’s 2023 ballot includes the mayor’s seat, all four of the city’s districts due to the state’s redistricting requirements following the U.S. census, and both at-large seats.
The at-large seat of Council Member Jenna Carter is up for election this fall, and the seat held by Chao Moua was filled earlier this year by council appointment until November, due to State Rep. Nathan Coulter’s resignation after completing one year of the current term before his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives.
Each Bloomington resident’s ballot will include four of the seven seats up for election this fall. The ballots may also contain language pertaining to the local option sales tax proposals the city is seeking from the Minnesota Legislature. And Bloomington Public Schools will have three seats up for election in November, which are not subject to ranked-choice voting, Scipioni noted.
The reduction from six choices to three for city elections is due to the formatting of the ballot. The ballots and software that tabulate them allow for no more than three columns. If four or more rounds of ranking are permitted in each race, it increases the space needed for each race, yet the city has a limited size for its ballot. Although both sides of the ballot may be used for tabulating votes, the city is limited to one sheet by state law, according to Scipioni.
In working with Hennepin County to explore options, there wasn’t a viable option that met ballot requirements for a ranked-choice election with several candidates and more than three rounds of voting for all four races on each voter’s ballot. “That’s the main impetus for this change,” Scipioni said. The city is facing “a logistical problem of making sure we fit everything on the ballot.”
As for write-in candidates, requiring them to register as a candidate at least a week prior to the election the requirement and time spent tabulating and listing individual write-in candidates from each round of the voting. It also makes it easier to report the results, as well as less confusing when unregistered write-in candidates do not need to be listed separately in the tabulations, Scipioni explained.
State law allows charter cities like Bloomington to require write-in candidates to register, and other cities using ranked-choice voting for their local elections require it, she noted.
The requirement wasn’t included in the 2021 election due to ambiguity in the city’s charter. That ambiguity was removed in 2021, allowing for the implementation of the requirement now, she added.
Council Member Dwayne Lowman confirmed with Scipioni that there was no way to alter the ballots in a way that would permit more than three columns across the page before expressing support for the change, noting that ranked-choice voting was approved by voters, and that the amendment was not about the merits of the system.
A public hearing for the proposed amendment drew criticism from David Clark, a 2021 candidate for council and the executive director of Residents for a Better Bloomington, which he described as a City Council watchdog organization that has watched ranked-choice voting closely.
Clark said he opposed the changes because it decreases the choices voters are able to make in a race. “This goes against one of the main reasons that you sold this to us a couple years ago,” he said. “Leave it the way it is, don’t change it.”
He began to discuss a Humphrey School of Public Affairs study which he said shows that ranked-choice voting fails to meet the objectives touted for its use, but was interrupted by Mayor Tim Busse, who noted the public hearing was for discussing the ordinance amendment, not the merits of ranked-choice voting.
Clark also referenced the 2021 election candidates, suggesting the council wasn’t interested in having multiple choices on the ballot. “How many folks did you run in each of your races? One,” he said.
Council Member Shawn Nelson seemed to take exception to the comment. Following the public comment period, during which only Clark spoke, Nelson asked Scipioni several questions related to Clark’s assertion.
He asked if the council runs candidates, as claimed by Clark. Scipioni noted that candidates file individual paperwork to run for council at the city clerk’s office.
Nelson asked if the candidates are vetted through a primary system that includes party affiliation. Scipioni noted that the city elections do not denote party affiliations and that there is no partisan primary election for the council races, unlike races for state and federal offices.
Nelson said that ranked-choice voting was voted upon by residents of Bloomington, as opposed to being “sold,” a term Clark used to describe the adoption of the system. Nelson asked how detailed the ballot question was. Did it include the number of candidates they could rank, or was it a conceptual question?
Scipioni, who was not the city clerk in November 2020, said that voters approved the charter amendment in that election, which did not specify how many candidates voters would rank. The number of candidate rankings allowed was set by ordinance the following spring, she said.
Nelson went on to support the ordinance amendment. “I’m not the biggest fan of ranked-choice voting,” he noted. “It’s what people chose.”
With three or four candidates running in each 2021 council race, Nelson didn’t think limiting choices to three for future elections would cause a problem.
Council Member Patrick Martin noted the council agreed to review its implementation of ranked-choice voting following the 2021 election, and praised the city’s election staff for its efforts to demonstrate how the conclusion of each election was reached, which included a hand tabulation of ballots to illustrate how the system determined each winner.
Council Member Lona Dallessandro noted that although voters will be limited to three choices in future elections, it still gives voters more opportunity to express a preference beyond one candidate in a city race.
The amendment was approved 5-0. Carter and Moua did not attend the meeting.
