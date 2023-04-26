City’s ranked-choice voting system will cap preferences at 3

Bloomington will continue using ranked-choice voting for its city elections this fall, but voters will be limited to voting for three candidates per race as a result of an ordinance amendment approved by the Bloomington City Council.

