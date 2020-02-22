The longtime owner of Bloomington Garden Center was recognized last month by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association as its volunteer of the year.
Brad Pederson received the award Jan. 14 during the association’s Green Industry Awards Celebration in Minneapolis. Pederson and his son’s family have owned the east Bloomington nursery since 1959, which started as Kidder Nursery and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.
The volunteer award honors an individual for their achievements in improving the activities, stature or services of the organization. Pederson was chosen for his support and volunteerism at Northern Green, the industry’s yearly trade show and convention. He assists exhibitors during the move in and move out of the convention and serves as the convention’s announcer.
Pederson has a long history of volunteerism with the association, including serving as its president from 1989-90. He has served on a variety of committees over the years, currently serves on the Trade Show Committee and was inducted into the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association Hall of Fame in 2002.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.