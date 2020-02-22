The longtime owner of Bloomington Garden Center was recognized last month by the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association as its volunteer of the year.

Brad Pederson

Brad Pederson (Submitted photo)

Brad Pederson received the award Jan. 14 during the association’s Green Industry Awards Celebration in Minneapolis. Pederson and his son’s family have owned the east Bloomington nursery since 1959, which started as Kidder Nursery and celebrated its 100th anniversary last year.

The volunteer award honors an individual for their achievements in improving the activities, stature or services of the organization. Pederson was chosen for his support and volunteerism at Northern Green, the industry’s yearly trade show and convention. He assists exhibitors during the move in and move out of the convention and serves as the convention’s announcer.

Pederson has a long history of volunteerism with the association, including serving as its president from 1989-90. He has served on a variety of committees over the years, currently serves on the Trade Show Committee and was inducted into the Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association Hall of Fame in 2002.

