Mother Nature kicked off Bloomington’s Winter Fete celebration with a reminder it is January in Minnesota. The annual celebration of ice and snow continues this weekend with an homage to winters of yesteryear.
Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, will host its annual Ice Harvest Festival 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
The festival showcases how ice harvesters cut and weighed blocks of ice on frozen ponds and lakes, and includes hands-on demonstrations. The festival will also include a presentation about how Minnesota’s winters are changing and ways to reduce our carbon footprint.
A resource fair and climate workshops will be held in conjunction with the festival this year. More than 20 organizations are scheduled to attend the resource fair, and 30-minute climate workshops run from 10-11 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. Topics include climate-friendly planting, waste management, organics composting and residential energy efficiency. The Bloomington Fire Department will conduct ice rescue demonstrations, and hot cocoa will be available.
There is no fee for the festival. Children 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
The program schedule and additional information are available online at tr.im/harvest20.
The Pond House will host the annual Winter History Festival the following afternoon.
The festival is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.
Snowshoes will be available for a guided tour through the Minnesota River bluffs. Visitors who bring a sled or toboggan will be able to slide down a park hill, while traditional Dakota winter games are also planned.
A bonfire will be available outside, and cookies and cocoa will be available indoors. Fiddler Gary Schulte will provide indoor entertainment.
Free hot chocolate is available daily at four park warming houses throughout Winter Fete: Bryant, Running, Sunrise Park and Westwood.
Hyland Lake Park, 10145 Bush Lake Road, is offering two-for-one cross country ski rental on Saturday and Sunday, and three-for-one rental from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays this week with a coupon available through the city’s website.
Additional information and coupons are available online at tr.im/fete20.
