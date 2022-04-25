Kennedy traveled to Orono, Shakopee while Jaguars hosted
Minnetonka swept the team standings with the boys beating out St. Michael-Albertville 224-208, while the girls bested runner-up Prior Lake 203-138. Kennedy and Mankato West were the only Class AA teams while the other programs compete at the big-school Class AAA level.
Kennedy boys finished ninth and girls were 10th.
Junior Maise Pederson turned in the top finish for the program going third in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.66 while junior long jumper Deshawna Neal went 14-feet 10 1/2 inches to place 14th in the long jump.
Sophomore Madeline Gray and freshman Gwen Vogt powered the distance crew in the 1,600 run with 13th (5:54.50) and 16th (5:57.52) finishes, respectively.
Freshmen sprinters Samarah Ford and Madyson Ford placed 19th (13.86) and 20th (13.89), respectively in the 100.
Junior Tony Zhao led the boys with an eighth-place finish in the 400 dash in 54.25.
Kennedy opened the week at a Metro West Conference quadrangular meet at Orono High School on April 19. The boys and girls each placed third beating out Chanhassen while Waconia topped Orono for the team titles.
Pederson won the 400 in 1:02.59 and Gray and Vogt swept the 1,600 run in 5:56.75 and 5:57.62, respectively. Vogt edged Gray for second place in the 800 in 2:42.07 to 2:42.17.
Senior thrower Elizabeth Due-Rosas set a personal-best mark of 80 feet in the discus to place second and was third in the shot put going 25-10.
Senior Aaron Blasingame won the 400 ahead of sophomore teammate Yoonis Hashi to sweep the top two spots in 57.18 and 57.59, respectively.
Distance specialist, senior Thomas Siesennop won the 3,200 run in 11:13.24, a personal best.
Freshman hurdler Easton Keefe was second in the 110 hurdles in 20.64 and fifth in the 300 hurdles in 48.56.
The 4x200 relay of Gubek Loro, Esosa Ogbebor, Toby Somasacky, and Zhao was second in 1:41.39 and the 4x800 relay of Grady Shilson, Oliver Johnson, Logan Dosan, and Blasingame was second in 9:03.70.
Senior Demarcus Tinsley and junior Christian Cortez-Torres led the throwers. Tinsley was third in the shot put (35-10) and fifth in the discus (84-04) while Cortez-Torres was fourth in the shot put (34 feet) and third in the discus (85-1).
Jefferson
Jefferson hosted a Metro West quadrangular meet April 11 with Chaska, St. Louis Park and Waconia competing on the blue track at the high school.
Chaska swept the team scores with 61.33 points for the boys and 59 points for the girls while Jefferson boys and girls each placed third.
Jefferson throwers had four of the top six spots in the discus led by junior Eleanor Erickson winning with a throw of 99 feet, 11 inches. Junior Nyla Truzy was fourth (79-06) and seniors Samara Goltz (fifth place 78-02) and Caroline Yue (sixth place 72-04).
Senior sprinter Norah D’Almeida was second in the 100 and 200-meter dashes in season-best times of 13.08 and 27.27, respectively. Senior Ally Amundson was ninth in each event going 14.02 in the 100 and 29.02 in the 200.
Amundson also led the jumpers by winning the triple jump with a distance of 35-6 1/2, ahead of Waconia’s runner-up Olivia Stier going 32-2 1/2. Amundson’s teammates sophomore Annika Dyrud and Maya Engeholm were third (30-9) and fourth (30-5 1/2), respectively.
Four of the top eight times in the 1,600 were posted by Jaguars, including junior winner Megan Lee, who posted a 5:22.31, while sophomore Jamie Drewitz was third in 5:59.60. Sophomore Maren Myers was sixth (6:04.43) and senior Emily Albert was eighth (6:15.13).
Junior Caroline Hemann was third in the 800 in 2:38.26.
Three Jaguars finished among the top seven times in the 100 hurdles led by senior Paris Alvarez who was second in 17.65, trailing Chaska’s Daneyah Hughes (17.64). Jefferson junior Maddy Marr was fifth (19.22) and Caroline Haag was seventh (19.77). Marr and Haag were fourth and fifth, respectively in the 300 hurdles.
Junior pole vaulters Emily Hawley and Madeline Faulk each cleared seven feet to finish in a four-way tie for third place.
Junior Maya Engeholm was fourth out of 26 long jumpers with a personal-best distance of 14-4.
In the boys events, Austin Chroup went 11.62 to place second in the 100, trailing only Park’s Seth Johnson who went 11.38. Jaguars teammates including sophomore Daniel Freitag and Maxwell Clark tied for a sixth-place going 12.10 each and senior Samir Jones went 12.56 to place 14th.
In the 200, Freitag was fifth in 24.47 followed by Jones in 10th (25.33), and senior Aedan Bertrand who was 13th in 25.57.
Jefferson senior Gabriel Meier won the 1,600 run in 4:49.91 with sophomore teammate Ian Klein finishing third in 4:458.64.
In the 3,200 run, it was junior Adam Lueth finishing second in 10:08.45 to Chaska’s Nolan Sutter with a winning time of 9:58.23. Lueth’s freshman teammate Zachary Tapajna was fourth (10:57.41) and sophomore Forrest Noeske was sixth (11:34.26).
Jefferson had three runners among the top nine times in the 800 run with senior Yusuf Mohamed placing fifth in 2:34.16, sophomore Hunter Olchefeski seventh (2:38.89) and junior Nathan Cole ninth (2:41.09).
In the hurdles, juniors Nathan Orcutt and Solomon Echols were third (18.04) and fourth (18:74), respectively in the 110 event. Orcutt and Echols were third (45.71) and sixth (47.93) in the 300 hurdles.
Chroup and Echols led the team in the long jump with Chroup going 19-8 for a personal-best to place second behind Park’s Seth Johnson who reached 19-9 for the win. Echols was sixth going 16-10 which was another personal best.
Jefferson’s 4x100 relay posted the winning time of 45.14, ahead of Park’s runner-up time of 45.68.
Sophomore thrower David Schiller was second in the discus going 118 feet while he was ninth in the shot put (36-8).
In the high jump, Jefferson’s top placers, sophomore Tyson Schultz and senior Dominic Dupri-Butler shared third place clearing the bar set at 5-6.
Sophomore Ethan Ishaug was second in the triple jump going 35-9 and senior Faraes Wubshet was fourth going 33-7 1/2 while Park’s Sebastian Tangelson won with a leap of 42-6 1/2.
