With a change to the program, the show will go on as Bloomington hosts its inaugural pride festival this weekend.
The celebration of contributions by individuals who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender, queer or other gender identities will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, on the east lawn of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
The festival will feature musical entertainment and stories and comedy presentations. Drag performers will present the comedy and stories, and Bloomington officials removed one of the performers from the schedule in response to objections by Bloomington residents.
Residents questioned the backgrounds of performers associated with the pride festival during the Bloomington City Council’s Aug. 2 meeting, including a performer alleged to produce amateur pornography. In the days following, the city announced that the performer was being removed from the entertainment lineup.
“The city took time to independently verify that the allegation was factual. The city decided to not have that individual among the performers at the Pride event,” according to an announcement from City Manager Jamie Verbrugge.
The city worked with an event planner to organize the entertainment during the festival, and did not book the performers, according to Mayor Tim Busse.
The city’s senior staff conducted its investigation upon hearing the objections and reviewed its findings on Aug. 3, resulting in the removal of the performer from the lineup, he explained.
The city’s inaugural festival follows other actions by the city in recent years in support of the LGBTQ community.
The city has an annual proclamation in support of the LGBTQ community and has had a presence at the annual pride festival held at Loring Park in Minneapolis. Busse has represented the city at the festival, and it’s the only suburban city government that participates in the festival, he noted.
The city’s support of the LGBTQ community had prompted questions about when Bloomington would host an event. Through the efforts and leadership of the city’s Human Rights Commission, the city’s inaugural festival was born, Busse explained.
Bloomington’s festival is intended to be an annual event, and is not meant to compete with Minneapolis’ multi-day festival. The city was unable to participate in this year’s Minneapolis festival due to the uncertainty of the event in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Busse noted.
The city holds occasional events highlighting the cultural diversity of Bloomington residents, and its pride festival is akin to those celebrations, according to Busse.
“We want to be an inclusive community,” Busse said. Bloomington is welcoming and safe for all residents, and the festival is a demonstration of that, he added, calling it “an important part of the community image.”
The city’s planning was limited due to the uncertainty about public gathering restrictions yet this spring. When the state removed restrictions on community gatherings earlier this year, planning for city events shifted into high gear. Not every aspect of the city’s annual July 3 Summer Fete festival was included this year, but the Independence Day celebration commenced. Likewise, planning for a pride festival accelerated, Busse explained.
Bloomington’s festival will have sponsors, and funds from city divisions will contribute to the overall cost. Just as the city’s Parks and Recreation department sponsors free entertainment during the summer, the Human Rights Commission has a budget, and has earmarked $4,500 toward the festival. An additional $2,600 from sponsors is also funding the festival, according to Busse.
Information about the festival is available online at tr.im/pride21.
