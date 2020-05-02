The mid-March closure of Creekside Community Center in Bloomington, a result of the coronavirus pandemic, may become permanent.
The city has discussed options for replacement of its Penn Avenue community center for more than five years, without a solution. Despite the lack of a replacement plan, the city may move ahead with closing the building permanently, and will discuss the matter during the May 4 Bloomington City Council meeting.
In addition to closing the community center, the council will also discuss closing the Motor Vehicle Office, which offers driver’s license and license plate renewal services to the public.
The closures were discussed during the council’s April 27 study session. The actions are among several considerations aimed at mitigating budget challenges the city will face as a result of the pandemic. Last month City Manager Jamie Verbrugge estimated that the decrease in lodging and entertainment taxes as a result of the pandemic will result in a decrease of between $7.5 and $11.5 million this year for the city’s general fund budget operating budget.
The community center – a converted elementary school that has been deemed as having outlived its useful life – provides space for a variety of programs seven days a week, including many that serve the senior community. “Closing the facility and moving senior programming to the Bloomington Center for the Arts will save approximately $700,000 annually in property tax support. Closing Creekside will also result in the elimination of 5.4 fulltime equivalent positions,” according to a memo from Susan Faus, the deputy director of the city’s parks and recreation department.
Using space within the arts center, and other city buildings, for programs at Creekside would include eliminating a variety of programs that have low participation numbers or increased costs associated with running the programs.
An option to closing the building is reducing the programming within it. Under that option, “The city would save approximately $303,000 in annual property tax support. This will result in the elimination of 4.4 full-time equivalent positions,” according to Faus’ memo.
Programs that would continue to be offered include a variety of craft activities and card games. Fare for All, a program that provides discount groceries once per month, health insurance counseling and family fun nights would continue to be offered as well. Some programs, if moved out of Creekside, would be held at Bloomington Ice Garden. Other programs, such as Loaves and Fishes, which serves free meals on weeknights, would be relocated to a site that has yet to be determined, according to a city spreadsheet.
Among the programs that would be discontinued if the community center is closed are a boutique shop, some craft activities and card games, the Saturday morning country music jam, a lunch program and an adult day program. A few programs, such as a billiards room and the adult day program, would continue if the building remains open with reduced programming.
Motor Vehicle Office
The Motor Vehicle Office was intended to operate as an enterprise fund with fee revenue expected to offset the cost of providing the service. The fees have not covered those costs for several years, according to a council memo.
“The 2020 budget called for $125,000 in property tax support and budget projections showed the need for $250,000 in property tax support in 2021 and beyond. Fees for these services are determined by the state, therefore the city cannot adjust the fees to cover the cost of providing the service,” the memo detailed.
The services provided at the Motor Vehicle Office are available elsewhere, including through Hennepin County.
Closing the office will result in the elimination of 7.8 fulltime equivalent positions.
Information about the proposals is available online at soo.gd/closing, beginning at page 168.
Information about the council’s May 4 meeting is available online at soo.gd/may4.
