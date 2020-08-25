Bloomington’s adult tennis leagues continued play last week at Dred Scott and Valley View courts.
Valley View men’s league plays Monday, women’s advanced league Wednesday and intermediate and recreational women’s leagues Thursday nights. All leagues are doubles.
Dred Scott Men’s League Points (+/-)
1. Nauth/Hoffman 37/26
2. Hong/McGuire 27/15
3. Triple Threat 25/22
4. Sadagopal/Fischer 20/20
5. Scrub Club 4/30
Scores: Hong/McGuire def. Triple Threat 10-5; Nauth/Hoffman def. Sadagopal/Fischer 10-5; Nauth/Hoffman def. Scrub Club 10-4; Triple Threat def. Sadagopal/Fischer 10-5.
Valley View Men’s
1. MCD 40/17
2. Adrian/Shoemaker 37/26
3. King Oliver’s Court 32/29
4. Line Painters 27/35
5. Wastad Potential 26/31
6. WTF 16/40
Scores: Adrian/Shoemaker def. Line Painters 10-6; MCD def. WTF 10-1; Wasted Potential def. King Oliver’s Court 10-4; MCD def. Wasted Potential 10-4; King Oliver’s Court def. Adrian/Shoemaker 10-7; Line Painters def. WTF 10-5.
Women’s Rec League
1. Ghost Busters 3-1
1. Love All Wine 3-1
3. Drama Queens 2-1
3. Wild Deuces 2-1
5. Plan of Attack 1-3
6. Groundstroke Witches 0-4
Scores: Love All Wine def. Ghost Busters 6-3, 6-3; Plan of Attack def. Groundstroke Witches 7-6, 6-1; Drama Queens vs. Wild Deuces TBD.
Women’s Intermediate
1. Smash Girls 4-0
1. Girls Night Out 4-0
3. The Aces 3-1
3. Blasters 3-1
5. SW Gals 1-3
5. Chips & Guac 1-3
8. Feldman 0-4
8. Net Assets 0-4
Scores: Girls Nite out def. SW Gals 6-3, 6-3; The Aces def. Feldman 6-3, 6-4; Smash Girls def. Net Assets 6-1, 6-2; Blasters def. Chips & Guac 6-2, 7-5.
Women’s Advanced
1. McGrath/Dunlap 3-0
2. Court Queens 3-1
3. Schroeder/Burns 2-1
5. The Terminetters 0-3
5. Ams/Mullin 0-3
Scores: Court Queens def. Schroeder/Burns 6-3, 6-4; McGrath/Dunlap def. Arms/Mullin 6-0, 6-3.
