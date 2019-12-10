Larson, Clarke win convincingly to set the tone for team success

Bloomington Nordic opened the 2019-20 Metro West Conference season by sweeping the 5K skate event at Hyland Park on Thursday.

Siera Larson
Buy Now

Bloomington sophomore Sierra Larson captured the girls title in the Metro West Conference skate meet in 15:03.1, more than 51 seconds ahead of runner-up and teammate Jacqueline Larsen.

Coach Jack Collis noted both teams have a bit of unfinished business left to accomplish after the conference championships were canceled last season due to weather. 

“The extreme cold weather and the calendar running out before sections, our conference championship race was canceled. Both teams were peaking and ready for the win but Mother Nature had other ideas.”

Bloomington has several strong skiers back including the two individual champions from Thursday both sophomores – Jon Clarke and Sierra Larson.

“We are a young team with great potential, we are a team of hard workers and we have fun,” Collis said adding the program will be strong for the near future with a solid group in middle school.

Bloomington captains include seniors Tim Lueth and Megan Narveson plus Colden Longley who is off his skis dealing with an injury that cut short a promising cross country running season this fall. Junior captains include Erin Drewitz, Addison Schloo, Zachary Skinner and Anna Tinklenberg.

The girls swept the top three places en route to the team win among the six-team field with 276 points. St. Louis Park was runner-up, seven points back. 

Larson won it for Bloomington in 15 minutes, 3.1 seconds by blowing away the field by nearly 53 seconds ahead of freshman Jacqueline Larsen who was second in 15:54.4 and Drewitz third in 15:57.7. Bloomington junior Anna Gaul was 10th overall in 16:51.4.

Jonathan Clarke
Buy Now

Bloomington’s Jonathan Clarke won the season-opening meet at Hyland Park by nearly 43 seconds on Dec. 5.

The boys captured the team title, 20 points ahead of Park 268-248 as three of the top eight times were Bloomington skiers led by Clarke’s time of 12:29.9 followed by BSM junior Michael LeBlanc’s 13:13 runner-up time. Skinner was fifth in 14:02.2 and Lueth was eighth in 14:23.2.

Richfield girls finished fourth with the five varsity skiers finishing between 18-27th places, just over a minute apart. Junior Katrina Dingley was 18th in 17:58.2, junior Allie Nelson was 21st in 18:17.5, junior Bella Jurewicz was 24th in 18:31.1, senior Aria DeVries was 25th in 18:34.9 and junior Natalie Hanson was 27th in 18:49.9.

Alex Clarity
Buy Now

Richfield sophomore Alex Clarity finished 34th overall in 16:56.4.

The Spartan boys were fifth led by senior Porter Ball who was 18th in 15:05.3, junior Parker Lindstrom was 21st in 15:08.4, sophomore Henry Schaefer was 22nd in 15:11.2 and sophomore Michael O’Donnell was 30th in 16:24.1. 

Next up

Tim Leuth
Buy Now

Jefferson Senior Tim Lueth was eighth in the opening Metro West Conference meet at Hyland Park in 14:23.2.

Bloomington and Richfield will compete at Baker Park Reserve in the next Metro West Conference skate meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

Bella Jurewicz

Richfield junior Bella Jurewicz was 24th overall and third for the Spartans in 18:31.1.
Anna Gaul
Buy Now

Bloomington junior Anna Gaul was 10th overall in 16:51.4.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

Copyright © 2019 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments