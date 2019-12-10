Larson, Clarke win convincingly to set the tone for team success
Bloomington Nordic opened the 2019-20 Metro West Conference season by sweeping the 5K skate event at Hyland Park on Thursday.
Coach Jack Collis noted both teams have a bit of unfinished business left to accomplish after the conference championships were canceled last season due to weather.
“The extreme cold weather and the calendar running out before sections, our conference championship race was canceled. Both teams were peaking and ready for the win but Mother Nature had other ideas.”
Bloomington has several strong skiers back including the two individual champions from Thursday both sophomores – Jon Clarke and Sierra Larson.
“We are a young team with great potential, we are a team of hard workers and we have fun,” Collis said adding the program will be strong for the near future with a solid group in middle school.
Bloomington captains include seniors Tim Lueth and Megan Narveson plus Colden Longley who is off his skis dealing with an injury that cut short a promising cross country running season this fall. Junior captains include Erin Drewitz, Addison Schloo, Zachary Skinner and Anna Tinklenberg.
The girls swept the top three places en route to the team win among the six-team field with 276 points. St. Louis Park was runner-up, seven points back.
Larson won it for Bloomington in 15 minutes, 3.1 seconds by blowing away the field by nearly 53 seconds ahead of freshman Jacqueline Larsen who was second in 15:54.4 and Drewitz third in 15:57.7. Bloomington junior Anna Gaul was 10th overall in 16:51.4.
The boys captured the team title, 20 points ahead of Park 268-248 as three of the top eight times were Bloomington skiers led by Clarke’s time of 12:29.9 followed by BSM junior Michael LeBlanc’s 13:13 runner-up time. Skinner was fifth in 14:02.2 and Lueth was eighth in 14:23.2.
Richfield girls finished fourth with the five varsity skiers finishing between 18-27th places, just over a minute apart. Junior Katrina Dingley was 18th in 17:58.2, junior Allie Nelson was 21st in 18:17.5, junior Bella Jurewicz was 24th in 18:31.1, senior Aria DeVries was 25th in 18:34.9 and junior Natalie Hanson was 27th in 18:49.9.
The Spartan boys were fifth led by senior Porter Ball who was 18th in 15:05.3, junior Parker Lindstrom was 21st in 15:08.4, sophomore Henry Schaefer was 22nd in 15:11.2 and sophomore Michael O’Donnell was 30th in 16:24.1.
Next up
Bloomington and Richfield will compete at Baker Park Reserve in the next Metro West Conference skate meet at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.