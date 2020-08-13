Eden Prairie, MN (55344)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early. Skies will become mostly clear late. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.