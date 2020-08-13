Bloomington Public Schools students may split their time between the classroom and their home to start the school year this fall, the Bloomington Board of Education determined.
The board reviewed a variety of research regarding concerns of both district employees and parents in determining that students could return to the classroom on a part-time basis this fall after completing this past school year at home full-time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our numbers show that we should be in a hybrid learning model,” Supt. Les Fujitake said in outlining the recommendation for the start of the school year. Although the district’s plan is to have students return to their classrooms two or more days per week, there are options for district employees who do not want to return to district buildings next month. Likewise, parents may elect to keep their children at home. If so, the district has plans to accommodate those families, Fujitake noted.
The board’s decision was not unanimous, however, as the board voted 5-2 to send students back to the classroom part time.
The final planning for the 2020-21 school year will have the benefit of additional time, as the start date will be pushed back from Aug. 31 to Sept. 8.
Despite the intention of returning students to classrooms on a part-time basis next month, the district may need to change its plans, and Fujitake cautioned that “things could change from now to the start of school.”
The plan to start the year with a hybrid model is based upon Minnesota Department of Health parameters, Hennepin County COVID-19 data and Bloomington Public Health guidance. If the data changes, it could dictate a change in the district’s plans and procedures, Fujitake explained.
Boardmember Beth Beebe outlined a variety of reasons in favor of bringing students back to the classroom. Distance learning, having students complete their school work at home full-time, “was not as equitable as we had hoped,” she said. Poor and disadvantaged students were affected greatly by having to complete their schoolwork at home, she said.
It was also a challenge for teachers attempting to transition their lessons from classroom to online exercises, and some students struggled with depression without daily contact with their teachers and classmates, Beebe said, noting that media reports have indicated there’s an increase in child abuse as a result of children having less contact with mandated reporters.
“We aren’t meant to live in isolation,” she said.
Parents have concerns about COVID-19, but Beebe said her research doesn’t support the concern. “I’m not finding evidence for a lot of the fears that are out there,” she said.
She explained that other countries are not seeing an increase in cases as pandemic restrictions are relaxed, and said that doctors are finding success in treating COVID-19 cases, “but the media is not wanting you to hear that, either,” she said. “But it’s happening.”
Those who die from COVID-19 often have dual conditions, and the district needs to protect staff and students who need to take extra precautions, Beebe added. The district’s online learning plan and flex plan for returning to school part-time offer that, she noted, declaring, “We need to get our students back into the classroom.”
The plan to send students to class two or more days per week, and have them study at home for the remainder of the week, offers options for parents who do not want their students to return to the classroom in September. Last month the district announced it was creating its own online school this fall, where enrolled students would study at home full-time, regardless of classroom conditions in the district. The program is intended to replicate what other online schools are offering students throughout Minnesota.
The board’s support for part-time classroom activities this fall includes a flex plan, where families can opt to begin the school year at home, but will have an option to return to district classrooms during the school year.
‘A life-or-death vote’
Boardmember Tom Bennett cast one of two votes against the hybrid plan.
Calling the board’s decision “a life-or-death vote,” Bennett said he preferred to start the year with distance learning, arguing there’s not enough data to show returning students to a classroom with the district’s safety protocols will be safe. Countries that have been successful in relaxing pandemic measures had control of the virus before doing so.
There was no national plan in the United States, and the recent decision regarding the 2020-21 school year by Gov. Tim Walz put the decision in the hands of school districts. “We are not qualified to make this decision,” Bennett said.
He praised the work of district leaders, but expressed concern about endangering the lives of students and staff by bringing students back two days per week in reduced capacity settings.
Boardmember Mia Olson also voted against the hybrid plan, citing concern for the recent increases in local COVID-19 cases and examples of noncompliance with pandemic guidelines in the community as reasons she opposed returning to the classrooms next month.
Boardmember Heather Starks shared the frustration of having to make the district’s decision, and supported the hybrid plan, given the safety parameters outlined for school districts by the state and the confidence of the district’s leadership that the parameters could be met. She was concerned about the district’s ability to accommodate staff members who were not comfortable with returning to their buildings in September, but was encouraged by the efforts being made to accommodate employees who preferred to work from home, she explained.
Boardmember Jim Sorum expressed concern for families that struggled to provide oversight for their children while attempting to work during the pandemic. Sorum questioned if the district’s plan to bring half of its students to class two days per week, on non-consecutive days, was preferable to having its students attend on two consecutive days, but ultimately supported a hybrid plan.
Boardmember Dawn Steigauf said she was leaning toward distance learning, but having the flex option that would allow families to delay their child’s classroom return swayed her vote. There are families that do not want their children to return to school in September, but do not want to commit their student to the district’s new online program for the full year, she explained. “This will give the most options to the most people,” Stiegauf said.
Board Chairwoman Nelly Korman expressed similar satisfaction with the options families will have, and emphasized the need to guarantee that as many safeguards as possible are provided for those who return to district buildings next month.
The district has outlined a variety of plans and protocols for the return of students. While most students will attend their schools on Mondays and Thursdays or Tuesdays and Fridays, certain programs may bring students to class more than twice per week.
Students and staff members will be expected to wear masks in most settings, and social distancing protocols will be incorporated as often as possible, including on school buses and in lunchrooms. Sanitation and cleaning procedures will be increased throughout the school day.
Video of the board’s decision is available online at tr.im/2021vote. Information graphics regarding the district’s fall options are available online at tr.im/2021choice.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.