Bloomington Jefferson and Kennedy High School students competing in simulated business scenarios earned recognition at the Minnesota DECA conference in March.

The scenarios focused on entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, marketing and related fields, with the presentations judged on academic understanding and skill development.

Carly Peterson (Jefferson) placed first and fourth in Employment Interview and Principles of Business Management and Administration, respectively.

Kehan Chen (Jefferson) and Zhoujinyi Wen (Kennedy) placed sixth in two individual events, Employment Interview and Professional Selling, respectively.

Daphne Such (Kennedy) and Mallory Herron (Jefferson) placed eighth in Sales Demonstration.

Dhruvika Uppal (Jefferson) placed 10th in Principles of Marketing.

Katie Christensen (Jefferson) placed 11th in the Integrated Marketing Campaign and Principles of Business Management and Administration events.

Jefferson students Sophie Anderson, Hiep Chau and Sophia Pehrson placed 12th in the School-Based Enterprise event.

Peterson, Andersen, Chau and Chen advanced to compete at the National DECA conference in Atlanta later this month. More than 20,000 of the top DECA students from around the world will participate.

