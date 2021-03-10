Bloomington’s effort to prohibit the practice of conversion therapy within the city when it involves minors or vulnerable adults has raised a plethora of questions about the legal practicality of such a ban, and how best to criminalize its practice.
The Bloomington City Council held its second discussion about the topic in six weeks during its March 1 meeting, and may be heading toward a public hearing on a proposed ordinance in April.
The ordinance would prohibit licensed practitioners from conducting any practice performed with the intent of changing a minor’s or vulnerable adult’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The proposal was drafted by the city’s Human Rights Commission. Commission representatives outlined the proposal during the council’s Jan. 25 meeting and responded to questions raised during that meeting as part of last week’s follow-up discussion. The procedure will repeat following new questions raised by councilmembers.
Human Rights Commissioner Anita Smithson addressed questions raised during the first discussion, including a question regarding opposition to such a ban by the city. The Jan. 25 presentation provided reasons for supporting a conversion therapy ban in the city, but did not highlight any opposition to such a ban.
Organizations that oppose such bans refer to the exercising of religious believes in their argument. The Minnesota Family Council is the most prominent organization to oppose such bans, Smithson noted.
The city received many letters in opposition to its proposed ordinance, and arguments against a ban suggest that it’s not the role of government to determine what therapies individuals should seek for themselves of for their minor children, Smithson explained.
Conversion therapy practices, however, are opposed by many medical organizations, including the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association. Mollie Bousu, the Human Rights Commission’s chairwoman, noted that 28 professional organizations have issued opinions against such practices.
Also known as reparative therapy, a term used in many of the letters opposing a Bloomington ordinance, practices conducted by religious organizations would not be prohibited. The ban applies to licensed providers practicing in the city, Smithson noted.
There is no federal law addressing conversion therapy, but states have passed laws prohibiting the practice. With no Minnesota law addressing the practice, several cities have approved resolutions or ordinances in opposition to the practice since 2019.
The council is considering an ordinance that would impose a civil citation for therapists determined to be using conversion therapy practices in the treatment of minors or vulnerable adults. A civil citation would result in a fine, and Minnesota cities that have enacted bans have also used civil citations as the penalty.
A criminal charge against a practitioner involves police department resources and exposes victims to investigations and a legal process that may involve testimony, which may increase the trauma for the victim and deter the filing of a complaint, according to Smithson.
The council questioned if the penalties associated with repeated violations of the ordinance could escalate from civil citations to criminal prosecution. There was no immediate answer, leaving the council to wait for the next discussion for more clarity on the question.
Councilmember Jack Baloga suggested a civil citation was a “fluffy” penalty, and raised concerns about a monetary penalty being assessed for an ordinance violation that may result in abuse of or trauma to a victim.
Baloga asked how it had been determined that there are two therapists in Bloomington practicing conversion therapy. Angela Tona, a policy strategist from OutFront Minnesota – the state’s largest advocacy group for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals – said the organization identified therapists practicing conversion therapy through its community outreach services, although OutFront Minnesota doesn’t conduct investigations of reports it receives.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter asked how violations of an ordinance would be investigated by the city. Peter Zuniga, Bloomington’s deputy city attorney, outlined the process for resolving civil issues, which may include an independent hearing in the city’s effort to resolve a dispute.
The draft ordinance, outlining its purpose and detailing prohibited conduct and enforcement and civil penalties, is available starting on page 259 of the council’s March 1 agenda packet. It may be viewed online at tr.im/citymeetings.
