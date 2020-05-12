It appeared the end of Creekside Community Center in Bloomington was coming faster than anyone dared to dream six months ago, but the Bloomington City Council opted for at least two more weeks to think about it.
The council never did discuss the financial ramifications of closing the city’s community center, as its prolonged May 4 discussion about closing the Motor Vehicle Office morphed into a discussion about the process, or lack thereof, of closing the buildings. The council agreed to postpone its decisions on both buildings until the May 18 meeting.
Councilmember Jack Baloga, the most vocal opponent of voting on either matter during the May 4 meeting, wanted an opportunity to hear public comments on the impacts of closing either city amenity. Both buildings are closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the council is considering their permanent closure in an effort to dig the city out of the deep financial hole the pandemic is creating.
The city is estimating that the loss of hotel and entertainment taxes – now, through 2020 and beyond – will leave its general fund budget approximately $10 million short this year.
The council discussed the recommendations during an April 27 study session and considered them during last week’s council meeting. Baloga said that the potential closures were not well known by the community.
“This is going to be a real shock, I believe, to our community,” he said.
Baloga wanted to consider options for closing the buildings, noting that no cost-saving alternatives had been presented. Saying that the closures were being considered in a vacuum, making a decision last week would be at the expense of transparency and engagement. “I just find that to be unacceptable,” he said.
The community center – a converted elementary school that has been deemed to have outlived its useful life – provides space for a variety of programs seven days a week, including many that serve the senior community. The city estimates that it could save $700,000 annually by closing the building now and relocating some of the programs housed within Creekside to other city facilities, including the Bloomington Center for the Arts. An option the council may consider is reducing the programming and services within Creekside when the building reopens, as an estimated savings of $300,000 per year.
The council never discussed the merits of either Creekside option during its May 4 meeting, as the Motor Vehicle Office discussion fueled the discussion of process and procedure.
The Motor Vehicle Office provides vehicle and driver’s licenses and is intended to be an enterprise fund, but the fee revenue does not support the operating costs, according to Kris Wilson, the assistant city manager.
The city’s share of licensing fees is set by state statute, and there has been little increase in those fees in recent years. Compounding the issue, revenue from vehicle license renewals has decreased due to an online renewal option. Those renewals were efficient sources of revenue for the city, Wilson said. Coupled with the increased time required to process Real ID driver’s licenses, the city ends up subsidizing the annual operation of the Motor Vehicle Office. The city budgeted $125,000 for the office in 2020 and anticipates it would take a $250,000 subsidy in 2021, Wilson noted.
Motor vehicle services are available in neighboring cities and open to all residents. City- and state-run offices are available south of Bloomington, Richfield offers vehicle licensing at its city hall, and Hennepin County offers services at its Southdale service center, Wilson noted.
If the council opts to continue providing the Motor Vehicle Office, the city would need to invest in its future, as its building is reaching the end of its life, and equipment upgrades are needed, Wilson said.
Wilson responded to several council questions regarding options for retaining the office. If it were to be moved to Bloomington Civic Plaza, it would have to meet state requirements for distancing from the city’s passport service. And Civic Plaza doesn’t have the space for the office, which would include a waiting area for customers, she said.
Under current state regulations, if the city gives up its licensing center, it would not be able to restore the services, due to its proximity to existing licensing centers. New licensing centers must be more than 10 miles from existing offices, Wilson explained.
Big picture
Closing both buildings would be two steps toward the council’s goal of a 0% tax levy increase for 2021, according to City Manager Jamie Verbrugge. “It will take a number of significant reductions in our operating profile,” he said.
“We have a couple of hard decisions, and they’re going to get harder from these two,” he added.
Mayor Tim Busse acknowledged that the council is faced with difficult decisions but was open to voting on the matter. Even with community engagement and choices to compare the proposals to, “My sense is we would end up back at this decision again,” he said.
